Two Indian students found dead in US

Two Indian students who had come to the US on December 28 last year, were found dead in their apartment room in Hartford town of Connecticut state in the US on Sunday morning, a family member of one of the deceased student said on Monday. Both were pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of Sacred Heart in Heartford. (Representative file image)

Both the students were identified. Gattu Dinesh (22) hailed from Wanaparthy district of Telangana while Nikesh (21) was from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Both were pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of Sacred Heart in Heartford.

According to Dinesh’s maternal uncle Sainath told local reporters in Wanaparthy that the family members had received information from the Connecticut police that both students were found dead in their room on Sunday morning.

Also Read:Delhi: Six suffocate to death from ‘angithi’ smoke in two separate incidents

“Apparently, both had returned to their room after dinner and slept on Saturday night. Next morning, their friends tried to wake them up, but there was no response from them, after which they informed the police, who reached the spot, broke open the door and found them lifeless on their bed. They shifted the bodies to the hospital, where they were declared dead,” Sainath said.

While the immediate cause of the death is not known, the police told Dinesh’s father, Gattu Venkanna, that they might have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning due to excessive use of heaters in their room as there was extreme cold in the region.

“They said the exact cause will be known only after autopsy. We are trying to get their bodies to India at the earliest,” Sainath said.

Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy called on the family members of Dinesh and assured them that the body of the student will be brought back to the country at the earliest.

The details of the other student, Nikesh, are not yet known.