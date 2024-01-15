close_game
close_game
News / World News / Two Indian students found dead in US

Two Indian students found dead in US

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jan 15, 2024 01:25 PM IST

While the immediate cause of the death is not known, the police told Dinesh’s father, Gattu Venkanna, that they might have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning due to excessive use of heaters

Two Indian students who had come to the US on December 28 last year, were found dead in their apartment room in Hartford town of Connecticut state in the US on Sunday morning, a family member of one of the deceased student said on Monday.

Both were pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of Sacred Heart in Heartford. (Representative file image)
Both were pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of Sacred Heart in Heartford. (Representative file image)

Both the students were identified. Gattu Dinesh (22) hailed from Wanaparthy district of Telangana while Nikesh (21) was from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Both were pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of Sacred Heart in Heartford.

According to Dinesh’s maternal uncle Sainath told local reporters in Wanaparthy that the family members had received information from the Connecticut police that both students were found dead in their room on Sunday morning.

Also Read:Delhi: Six suffocate to death from ‘angithi’ smoke in two separate incidents

“Apparently, both had returned to their room after dinner and slept on Saturday night. Next morning, their friends tried to wake them up, but there was no response from them, after which they informed the police, who reached the spot, broke open the door and found them lifeless on their bed. They shifted the bodies to the hospital, where they were declared dead,” Sainath said.

While the immediate cause of the death is not known, the police told Dinesh’s father, Gattu Venkanna, that they might have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning due to excessive use of heaters in their room as there was extreme cold in the region.

“They said the exact cause will be known only after autopsy. We are trying to get their bodies to India at the earliest,” Sainath said.

Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy called on the family members of Dinesh and assured them that the body of the student will be brought back to the country at the earliest.

The details of the other student, Nikesh, are not yet known.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On