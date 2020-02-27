e-paper
Home / World News / Two more deaths from coronavirus in Italy, says civil protection agency

Two more deaths from coronavirus in Italy, says civil protection agency

The agency chief, Angelo Borrelli, had earlier told reporters that officials were still seeking confirmation that coronavirus was responsible for the latest two deaths.

world Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:48 IST
Reuters
Rome
The number of confirmed cases has risen to 528 from some 420 announced on Wednesday, the vast majority in northern Italy
The number of confirmed cases has risen to 528 from some 420 announced on Wednesday, the vast majority in northern Italy( REUTERS)
         

Two more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the worst outbreak of the disease yet seen in Europe to 14, the Civil Protection agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency chief, Angelo Borrelli, had earlier told reporters that officials were still seeking confirmation that coronavirus was responsible for the latest two deaths. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 528 from some 420 announced on Wednesday, the vast majority in northern Italy.

