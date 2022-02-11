Home / World News / Uber CEO says app will eventually accept crypto as payment
Uber CEO says app will eventually accept crypto as payment

Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive officer, said Uber will accept cryptocurrencies “at some point” in the future.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Uber Technologies Inc. will one day join the likes of Microsoft Corp. by accepting Bitcoin as a payment option on its app.

Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive officer, said Uber will accept cryptocurrencies “at some point” in the future. “This isn’t the right point,” he said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Khosrowshahi cited the cost of exchanges, which can carry high transaction fees, and the environmental impact of digital mining on the energy grid as reasons for why Uber has not yet incorporated the technology.

“We’re having conversations all the time,” Khosrowshahi said. “As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive and becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us leaning into crypto a little bit more.”

 

