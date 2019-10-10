UK charges MQM’s Altaf Hussain with terror offence

world

Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was on Thursday charged by Scotland Yard with a terrorism offence in connection with a speech made in August 2016.

Altaf Hussain, 66, who addressed political gatherings in Pakistan from London through phone in the past, was charged under section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 with encouraging terrorism, the police said in a statement.

It said: “On 22 August 2016 published a speech to crowds gathered in Karachi, Pakistan which were likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom they were published as a direct or indirect encouragement to them to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and at the time he published them, intended them to be so encouraged, or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged”.

Hussain was due to appear in custody at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He was previously arrested on June 11 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

He was released on bail and subsequently charged, the police said. Hussain fled to London in the early 1990s following a crackdown in Pakistan on his party. He was subsequently granted asylum.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:26 IST