e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

UK charges MQM’s Altaf Hussain with terror offence

Altaf Hussain, 66, was charged under section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 with encouraging terrorism, the police said in a statement.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:26 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).
Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).(HT file photo)
         

Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was on Thursday charged by Scotland Yard with a terrorism offence in connection with a speech made in August 2016.

Altaf Hussain, 66, who addressed political gatherings in Pakistan from London through phone in the past, was charged under section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 with encouraging terrorism, the police said in a statement.

It said: “On 22 August 2016 published a speech to crowds gathered in Karachi, Pakistan which were likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom they were published as a direct or indirect encouragement to them to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and at the time he published them, intended them to be so encouraged, or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged”.

Hussain was due to appear in custody at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He was previously arrested on June 11 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

He was released on bail and subsequently charged, the police said. Hussain fled to London in the early 1990s following a crackdown in Pakistan on his party. He was subsequently granted asylum.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:26 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: Expected specs, price and more
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: Expected specs, price and more
Oct 10, 2019 20:41 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Oct 10, 2019 18:35 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News