UK coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO

UK coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO

On December 14, 2020, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain had been detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 per cent more transmissible.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:05 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Geneva
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The ‘UK’ coronavirus variant had been detected in 41 countries/territories, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

“As of 5 January 2021, the VOC-202012/01 variant initially detected in the United Kingdom has been detected in a small number of cases in 40 other countries/territories/areas in five of the six WHO regions, and the 501Y.V2 variant initially detected in South African in six other countries/territories/areas,” the WHO said.

After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. (ANI/Sputnik)

Farmers make their protest waterproof at Singhu border
Transportation to jabs: Centre outlines Covid vaccination plan
'In line with public trust standards'
NIA probes union of Chennai-Dhaka couple who studied in London, finds no 'love jihad'
Nirav's sister, brother-in-law turn approvers in PNB case
Parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas witnesses spells of rain, hailstorm
Donald Trump orders ban on WeChat Pay and other 'Chinese' apps
Sydney store owner responds to Kohli, Pandya's alleged bio-bubble breach
