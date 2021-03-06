IND USA
Home / World News / UK detects 16 cases of new Covid-19 variant
The PHE said the strain had been declared a variant under investigation (VUI) and contained the E484K mutation that is a feature of the South African and Brazilian variants.(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
world news

UK detects 16 cases of new Covid-19 variant

  • Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK.
Agencies, London, San Diego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:19 AM IST

UK health officials said on Thursday they have identified 16 cases of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus in England that might be similar to other strains first identified in Brazil and South Africa.

Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK. The PHE said the strain had been declared a variant under investigation (VUI) and contained the E484K mutation that is a feature of the South African and Brazilian variants.

US: Nine apes vaccinated

Nine great apes at San Diego Zoo - four orangutans and five bonobos - made veterinary history in recent weeks as the world’s first non-human primates known to be vaccinated against Covid-19, zoo officials said on Thursday.

They received two doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine designed for dogs and cats, with the apes exhibiting no adverse reactions.

Condemnation of the coup and subsequent violence has come largely from the West.(AP)
world news

Crackdown in Myanmar continues as UNSC prepares to discuss crisis

Reuters, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • The violence took place as the US announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.
The election committee will participate in the nomination of candidates for Hong Kong’s legislature and elect “a relatively large share” of its members, said Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the NPC’s standing committee.
world news

Beijing to tighten grip on HK polls

AP, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:28 AM IST
  • The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
China shares land boundaries with India, Nepal and Bhutan in South Asia.(Reuters)
world news

China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:25 AM IST
  • A brief report published by news agency Xinhua says the central government will support the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to build the passageway.
The report was originally due to be published in two stages: an initial summary in February followed by the full text.
world news

Pandemic origin: WHO to publish report on Mar 15

Agencies, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:25 AM IST
  • The controversy over the investigation organised by the World Health Organization and China about the origins of Covid-19 heated up as a group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
A file photo of Tibetan refugees at a temple in New Delhi on February 12, 2021, during the first day of the Lunar New Year. (AFP)
world news

China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Details of where exactly the “passageway” would be built and which South Asian country it would be connected to were not shared
Migrants are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, US(REUTERS)
world news

Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:08 PM IST
  • Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
Travellers wait at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport following the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March: Officials

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said that there was never a plan for an interim report.
Kenyan health workers waiting to receive a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, part of the COVAX mechanism by GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance), to fight against COVID-19 at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Covax vaccinations bring relief to Africans suffering from Covid-19

Reuters, Abuja/nairobi, Nigeria/kenya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The global vaccine-sharing Covax facility, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the GAVI vaccine alliance and others, has begun to bear fruit in nations from Ghana to Rwanda.
CEO Jack Dorsey has previously said the site would likely never have an "edit button," a feature users have long sought.(REUTERS)
world news

Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
A Twitter spokesperson said the feature was being tested as part of the company's exploration of how subscriptions could work on the platform.
Turkish leaders, army commanders, family members and colleagues pray as they attend funeral prayers and a ceremony for 11 military personnel, including a high-ranking officer, at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque, in Ankara, Turkey. (AP)
world news

Turkey: Sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The Cougar army helicopter went down on a snow-covered area close to the village of Cekmece, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province on Thursday. The victims included Lt. Gen. Osman Erbas, an army corps commander.
Volunteers of the programme "A Blessing to Share" unloading uneaten food from a cart for distribution in a slum area in Jakarta in this file picture from 2018. Food Waste Index Report 2021 said that around 931 million tonnes of food waste was generated in 2019, 61% of which came from households, 26% from food service and 13% from retail.(AFP File)
world news

UN report shows close to 931 million tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The household food waste estimate in the US is 59 kg per capita per year, or 19,359,951 tonnes a year, while for China these estimates are 64 kg per capita per year or 91,646,213 tonnes a year.
On Wednesday, the search was narrowed to 379 households in the south of England, and that person has now been traced.(AFP)
world news

Mystery UK person with Covid variant found after 5-day hunt

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Health authorities are trying to stop the spread of the variant, known as P1, because of concerns that it may respond less well to current vaccines.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks during session on coronavirus disease. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:38 PM IST
"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said.
Criticising the meeting between Khan, the Army chief and the ISI chief, Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the main Oppostion party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the military leadership "should not have been seen" with Prime Minister Khan after the developments in the Senate polls.(AP)
world news

After senate poll defeat, ISI, Pak army chiefs meet Imran Khan

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:38 PM IST
An official source said the meeting was held to review the “internal and external situation”.
