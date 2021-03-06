UK detects 16 cases of new Covid-19 variant

UK health officials said on Thursday they have identified 16 cases of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus in England that might be similar to other strains first identified in Brazil and South Africa.

Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK. The PHE said the strain had been declared a variant under investigation (VUI) and contained the E484K mutation that is a feature of the South African and Brazilian variants.

US: Nine apes vaccinated

Nine great apes at San Diego Zoo - four orangutans and five bonobos - made veterinary history in recent weeks as the world’s first non-human primates known to be vaccinated against Covid-19, zoo officials said on Thursday.

They received two doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine designed for dogs and cats, with the apes exhibiting no adverse reactions.