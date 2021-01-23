IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses
Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.(AP)
Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.(AP)
world news

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

The British Medical Association said it supports giving a second dose up to 42 days after the first dose, but that a longer gap is not in line with World Health Organization guidance. It therefore urged the CMO to "urgently review the UK's current position of second doses after 12 weeks".
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:41 PM IST

A group of British doctors have written to England's chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12.

Britain is prioritising giving first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, allowing up to 12 weeks before a second dose, to give the maximum number of people some initial protection.

But Pfizer and BioNTech have warned they have no evidence their vaccine would continue to be protective if the second dose is given more than 21 days after the first.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said in a statement emailed on Saturday that it has written to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Chris Whitty.

The BMA said it supports giving a second dose up to 42 days after the first dose, but that a longer gap is not in line with World Health Organization guidance.

It therefore urged the CMO to "urgently review the UK's current position of second doses after 12 weeks".

"The UK’s strategy has become increasingly isolated from many other countries," the BMA said.

"BMA members are also concerned that, given the unpredictability of supplies, there may not be any guarantees that second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available in 12 weeks’ time."

Whitty told a media conference on Friday that the longer gap between doses was a "public health decision" aimed at vaccinating many more people and based on a belief that the great majority of protection comes from the first jab.

Britain is using two vaccines, one from Pfizer and the other from AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca has supported the gap between its jabs, saying data showed an 8-12 week gap was a "sweet spot" for efficacy.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in an emailed statement that its priority was to protect as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

"The decision...to change vaccine dosage intervals followed a thorough review of the data and was in line with the recommendations of the UK’s four chief medical officers," a DHSC spokeswoman said.

Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination pfizer covid-19 vaccine pfizer-biontech covid vaccine uk vaccination
app
Close
e-paper
A view of the TikTok app logo. In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule.(AP)
A view of the TikTok app logo. In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule.(AP)
world news

Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The ruling came after a girl died of asphyxiation in Palermo, Sicily, in a case that has shocked Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo shows deer gathering at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
A file photo shows deer gathering at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

In phone call with Biden, Trudeau expresses disappointment over US stance on Keystone XL pipeline

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Trudeau has been under pressure from several premiers of Canadians provinces to press America on the matter and threaten economic sanctions if the project is not revived
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.(AP)
Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.(AP)
world news

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The British Medical Association said it supports giving a second dose up to 42 days after the first dose, but that a longer gap is not in line with World Health Organization guidance. It therefore urged the CMO to "urgently review the UK's current position of second doses after 12 weeks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khabarovsk : Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Authorities in Russia have taken measures to curb protests planned for Saturday against the jailing of Navalny. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000017B)(AP)
Khabarovsk : Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Authorities in Russia have taken measures to curb protests planned for Saturday against the jailing of Navalny. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000017B)(AP)
world news

Russia arrests protesters demanding Alexei Navalny's release

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction in a case that Navalny says was illegitimate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The reports describe Donald Trump's increasing frustration with Rosen's refusal to wield the power of the Justice Department to interfere in the count.(Reuters file photo)
The reports describe Donald Trump's increasing frustration with Rosen's refusal to wield the power of the Justice Department to interfere in the count.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Donald Trump mulled replacing attorney general over election results: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Trump narrowly lost Georgia to Joe Biden in the November presidential election, in a vote he baselessly claimed was rigged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image first appeared on a Persian-language Twitter feed that carried a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website.(Reuters file photo)
The image first appeared on a Persian-language Twitter feed that carried a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Tehran retaliated for Soleimani's killing with missile strikes against US targets in Iraq but the two sides backed away from further confrontation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing. Xi is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing. Xi is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)(AP)
world news

China Embassy refutes report it’s seeking meeting with the US

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Both China and the US should focus on cooperation and manage their disputes in order to facilitate healthy and stable relations, according to the statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On day three of his presidency, Joe Biden announced 'The American Rescue Plan' that includes economic relief for most Americans.(AP)
On day three of his presidency, Joe Biden announced 'The American Rescue Plan' that includes economic relief for most Americans.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden signs executive orders to boost economic relief for Americans

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Biden said under his rescue plan, the economy would return to full employment a year faster than without the plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that he was ‘deeply concerned’ about the imprisonment of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.(Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that he was ‘deeply concerned’ about the imprisonment of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.(Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden administration to review US-Taliban agreement

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also said the US is committed to consulting closely with the Afghan government, NATO allies and regional partners on a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, and secure future for the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden administration launches inter-agency review of domestic extremism

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Biden admin launches inter-agency review of domestic extremism
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea sees talks as way to advance nuclear program, says US intel official

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated this on Friday, saying North Korea's nuclear weapons were a serious threat to peace and Washington had a vital interest in deterring Pyongyang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Efforts to vaccinate people for Covid-19 have been frustrated by disarray and limited supplies in some places.(REUTERS)
Efforts to vaccinate people for Covid-19 have been frustrated by disarray and limited supplies in some places.(REUTERS)
world news

Wuhan returns to normal as world still battling pandemic

PTI, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Hong Kong has been grappling to contain a fresh wave of the coronavirus since November. Over 4,300 cases have been recorded in the last two months, making up nearly 40% of the city's total.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US.(File photo/ Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US.(File photo/ Reuters)
world news

Trump shuns 'ex-presidents club' — and the feeling is mutual

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton recorded a three-minute video from Arlington National Cemetery after President Joe Biden's inauguration this week. The segment included no mention of Trump by name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Anthony Fauci said that it is a "liberating feeling" to now be able to "talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is,"(Reuters)
Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Anthony Fauci said that it is a "liberating feeling" to now be able to "talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is,"(Reuters)
world news

Trump's lack of honesty in handling Covid-19 'very likely' cost lives: Fauci

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Fauci said that it was "uncomfortable" when things like hydroxychloroquine were promoted as treatments for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US. (REUTERS)
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US. (REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The Democratic-led House of Representatives will convey the article of impeachment to the Senate, also controlled by Democrats now, on Monday at 7pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP