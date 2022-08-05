UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak wins a key debate over rival Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak on Thursday appeared to score a surprise win with a studio audience at a key debate with frontrunner Liz Truss in the race to become Britain's next prime minister.
While opinion polls back Truss to win the vote among Conservative party members, those sitting in the audience at the Sky News debate overwhelmingly supported Sunak in a show of hands -- after an electronic voting system broke down.
Truss had faced acerbic questioning from presenter Kay Burley, including a run-through of her policy U-turns and the question: "Will the real Liz Truss please stand up?"
Truss had earlier been forced into another U-turn after a damaging statement by her campaign team on Monday that the government could save £8.8 billion ($10.75 billion) a year if it paid lower salaries to public sector workers who lived outside London.
Also Read | 'It's still early…': Rishi Sunak amid reports of rival Liz Truss leading PM race
"You wanted to cut civil servants' pay in the regions and then you said you didn't," Burley said, listing her policy U-turns.
Truss insisted the proposal was misrepresented by media.
"Should good leaders own their mistakes, or should they blame others?" Burley asked her.
"I'm not blaming anybody else. I'm not. I'm not. I'm saying the policy has been misrepresented by various people," Truss said, appearing flustered.
Burley also challenged Truss on her comments soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that she would back Brits going to fight on the Ukrainian side.
British fighters have since been captured and convicted as mercenaries and face a potential death penalty in the Donetsk separatist region.
Truss stressed the travel advice was always that British people should not go to Ukraine.
Sunak also faced tough questioning and a quip about his taste in designer loafers.
"People feel that you can't walk a mile in their shoes because you're walking in your Prada shoes," Burley told Sunak, whose father-in-law is a billionaire.
She mocked Sunak's insistence on his humble roots as he mentioned that his father was a doctor in the national health service (NHS).
"I grew up in an NHS household, you may have heard on this campaign," he said.
"He never mentions it!" Burley interjected.
The final vote showed a larger number of hands for Sunak than for Truss, as Burley admitted: "I wasn't expecting that."
The result of the vote between Truss and Sunak, to decide who will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is due on September 5.
-
Thai club fire: 13 people killed, 35 injured; blaze brought under control
A fire tore through a Thai nightclub early Friday killing at least 13 people and injuring 40, a rescue services official said. The blaze broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Bangkok, an official from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation told AFP on condition of anonymity. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours.
-
‘Ukraine putting civilians at risk’, says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday condemned Amnesty International for allegedly excusing Russian acts of "terror" and “shift responsibility” to the victims, as the rights group said Kyiv's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas. It said in its report the tactics "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks", and some Russian "war crimes" including in the city of Kharkiv were not linked.
-
SriLankan Airlines dismissed claims made by passenger on meals unavailability
SriLankan Airlines has dismissed the assertion made by a passenger in a video on social media that meals are unavailable on flights. In a clarification, SriLankan Airlines gave out a statement and categorically denied the assertion on the unavailability of meals in the Business Class and cites this as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts to prompt public dislike towards the airline.
-
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
President Xi faces growing dissent in China over enforced Covid lockdowns
Despite the iron-clad authoritarian rule of the Communist Party of China led by President Xi Jinping, fault lines are perceived to be deepening between Beijing and public with the rising number of demonstrations and strong response from the government across major population centers in China. The cities which have been vulnerable to such protests are Shanghai, Shandong, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Anhui.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics