Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.(AP)
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview

The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations journalist Martin Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:00 PM IST

British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.

Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

Police Commander Alex Murray said detectives had “carefully assessed” the allegations and sought advice from lawyers.

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations,” he said. “No further action will be taken.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it," he added.

The BBC has begun its own investigation, led by a retired judge, into the circumstances surrounding the program.

The interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles —was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

In January, the European Commission introduced legislation which allows curbs on exports of coronavirus vaccines if drugmakers fail to meet delivery targets within the bloc.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The decision comes after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called during an EU summit last week for a tougher approach against companies that don’t respect their delivery commitments.
The company is planning to start building the hotel, Voyager Station, in the low Earth orbit in 2025.(Orbital Assembly Corporation)
world news

World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit on Wednesday, Jaishankar said India currently had the fastest-growing solar energy programme in the world.(Unsplash)
world news

Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Italian energy and technology research centre ENEA said energy demand in the country slumped 10% last year, driven by a 60% fall in oil consumption.
National Guard walk near the Capitol on March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
world news

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.
More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme".(PTI file photo. Representative image)
world news

Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:23 PM IST
"There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," PTWC said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of damage, but the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) advised people in some coastal areas to move immediately to high ground.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the House Democratic Caucus in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats' demands to narrow eligibility for stimulus checks, but rejected a push to trim extra unemployment benefits, as he tries to win support for his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, according to a Democratic aide. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Globally, 265 million doses of vaccines have been administered, with 80% in just 10 countries, WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on social media on Wednesday night.(AFP)
world news

Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Activists seeking a waiver of intellectual property rules unfurled a huge sign reading "No Covid Monopolies - Wealthy Countries Stop Blocking TRIPS Waiver" in the park next to World Trade Organization's (WTO's) headquarters on Lake Geneva.
Pope Francis begins his historic trip to war-scarred Iraq tomorrow to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.(AFP)
world news

Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Security forces and armoured vehicles filled otherwise empty streets surrounding two cordoned-off churches the pope is scheduled to go to in central Baghdad.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday he would seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly this weekend to prove he still has the support of majority lawmakers despite the shock defeat of the finance minister in the Senate's elections.(File Photo/REUTERS)
world news

‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
From a high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to a low of 16,550 in 2016-17, there has been a steady downward spiral of Indian students coming to the UK, but for the first time in recent years, the number is on the upswing(Reuters/ Representative Image)
world news

New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
Sakae Kato plays with cats that he rescued, called Mokkun and Charm, who are both infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home, in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.(Reuters)
world news

Wider Image: The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The 57-year-old, a small construction business owner in his former life, says his decision to stay as 160,000 other people evacuated the area was spurred in part by the shock of finding dead pets in abandoned houses he helped demolish.
French President Emmanuel Macron in Bobigny near Paris.(Reuters)
world news

French President Macron could still squeeze in a pension reform: Le Maire

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • According to Le Maire, a pension reform to address the financial imbalances in the country’s system is still possible before voters head to the polls in April 2022.
A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo(Reuters)
world news

Thai military denies involvement in network removed by Facebook

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Marking the first time it had taken down Thai accounts alleged to be linked to the government, Facebook said on Wednesday it had removed a Thailand-based network that included 77 accounts, 72 pages and 18 groups on Facebook and 18 accounts on Instagram, citing "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".
A parking sign for electric vehicles. (Reuters)
world news

Singapore won’t allow new diesel cars and cabs from 2025

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:39 PM IST
About 2.9% of passenger cars in Singapore run on diesel, while the proportion is as high as 41.5% for taxis, according to Land Transport Authority figures. Most goods vehicles and buses in the city-state run on diesel and won’t be affected by the new rule, announced Thursday by the government.
