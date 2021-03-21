UK reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:48 PM IST
The daily number of Covid-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.
The number of people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.
Covid-19: Over 122 million cases recorded globally, at least 2.71 million deaths
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:57 PM IST
- The United States has recorded nearly 29.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 541,980 related deaths so far.
Nepal government alerts public to avoid gatherings, take Covid-19 precautions
ANI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The health ministry of Nepal asked people not to hold any public events such as assemblies, gatherings, meetings, and seminars to prevent further spread of the virus.
South Africa sells AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to other African Union nations
Reuters, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The country had paused AstraZeneca vaccinations last month because of a small trial showing the shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant.
Germany mulls extending curbs into April as Covid-19 worsens
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Draft plans, seen by Bloomberg, include mandatory quarantine and coronavirus tests for all people returning from a trip to another country, independently of infection rates at their travel destination.
France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Early Sunday, the coastguard was alerted that several boats were in trouble off the coast of Calais. One was picked up by a French patrol boat and the 38 people on board taken to Calais.
Georgia shootings: Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:20 PM IST
- Waiting periods are required in just 10 states and the District of Columbia, although several states are considering legislation this year to impose them.
Indian Americans lead in marriage stability, Pakistan immigrants at 3rd: Report
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
- The Institute of Family Studies said in a report that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability.
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:55 PM IST
According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, Pakistan has so far reported 626,802 cases and 13,843 deaths.
220 Chinese boats have encroached in South China Sea: Philippines
Reuters, Manila
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:09 PM IST
In January, the Philippines protested at a new Chinese law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, describing it as a "threat of war".
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing 33 Malian soldiers
Reuters, Dakar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Fourteen soldiers were also injured in Monday's attack near the northern town of Tessit, near the border with Niger, according to Mali's army.
A rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:27 PM IST
- Thirty percent of Connecticut’s adult population was eligible as of the same date, and it had administered doses at the fourth-highest rate in the country.
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report
ANI, Taipei, Taiwan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into the country's Air Defence Identification Zone almost daily.
Explained: How UK is carrying out online census with focus on gender identity
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:45 PM IST
- The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said "the world is watching" how the EU responds to a shortfall in deliveries of the inoculation from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, and that Brussels' reputation was at stake.