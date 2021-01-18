UK says vaccine manufacturing lumpy, supply not as good as hoped
Britain's vaccine rollout is limited by "lumpy" manufacturing and Pfizer's changes to its production could lead to brief supply disruption, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
Zahawi told LBC radio that the United Kingdom was hoping for 2 million vaccines a week from AstraZeneca but that those numbers will not be reached until mid February.
"It's been a bit lumpy," Zahawi said of vaccine manufacture.
"There's bound to be delays. Any new manufacturing process has challenges at the outset, it is lumpy, it begins to stabilise and get better and better week in, week out," he told the BBC.
"The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is a messenger RNA chemical, difficult chemical to manufacture, very very challenging but they're doing really well, they want to do more which is why they're reconfiguring to add volume to the whole world."
"That could delay supply but I'm confident we can meet our target."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians to take to streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian judge orders to jail Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days: Spokesperson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Started process of appointing Turkey representative after new law, says Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to push member states to target vaccinating 70% of population by summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia prepares earliest-ever Arctic LNG shipment to Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zimbabwe banks shut 17% of branches as virus drives digitization
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Appalling’: World leaders react to Alexei Navalny’s arrest in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California official calls for pausing Moderna vaccine after allergic reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No direct cause, says Norway over death of 33 people after Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden announces deputies for second spots in federal agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by Jan 31, says PML-N
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden inauguration day 2021: Schedule, how to watch, participants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sinovac says its Covid vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox