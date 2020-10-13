e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials

UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The non-white community has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus pandemic, prompting the government to launch an inquiry. Currently the community is under-represented in six vaccine clinical trials taking place across the UK.

world Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:08 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
An AstraZeneca's chemist works in a lab in Australia.
An AstraZeneca's chemist works in a lab in Australia. (Reuters file)
         

The Boris Johnson government on Tuesday reiterated its call to people of Indian, Asian, Afro-Caribbean and other racial origins to volunteer for ongoing vaccine trials, including those by the University of Oxford–AstraZeneca.

The non-white community has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus pandemic, prompting the government to launch an inquiry. Currently the community is under-represented in six vaccine clinical trials taking place across the UK.

Officials said that of the 270,000 people who had signed up to the NHS Vaccine Registry (launched in July), only 11,000 volunteers are from Asian and British Asian backgrounds, and just 1,200 are Black, African, Caribbean or Black British.

Thousands of people from different ages and backgrounds are urgently needed to help speed up their development and ensure they work effectively for the whole population, the officials added.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “Coronavirus can affect anyone regardless of their background, age or race. To ensure we can find a safe and effective vaccine that works for everyone, we all need to get involved”.

“That’s why we are urging more people to support our incredible scientists and join the 270,000 people who have already signed-up so we can speed up efforts to find a vaccine to defeat this virus once and for all.” he added.

Maheshi Ramasamy, consultant in Infectious Diseases and Acute General Medicine and principal investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group, added: “We know that people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are disproportionately affected by Covid in terms of severe disease and mortality.”

“So when we do have a vaccine that we roll out to the general population, it’s really important that we can demonstrate to people from these communities that we have evidence that the vaccine works.”

The UK government set up a Vaccine Taskforce in May to ensure speedy access to clinically effective and safe vaccines, while working with partners to support international access.

tags
top news
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
India’s Covid-19 positivity rate on constant downward trend: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 positivity rate on constant downward trend: Health ministry
Aarogya Setu is among ‘tried-and-tested public health tools’: WHO
Aarogya Setu is among ‘tried-and-tested public health tools’: WHO
SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for law to regulate access of minors to social media
SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for law to regulate access of minors to social media
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In