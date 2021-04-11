IND USA
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrive to take part in a North Atlantic Council (NAC) at foreign ministers level, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels in this file photo from March 2021. (AFP)
world news

UK, USA want Russia to de-escalate situation in Ukraine

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he agrees with US secretary of state Blinken on de-escalating the situation in Ukraine.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:46 PM IST

Britain and the United States "firmly opposed" Russia's campaign to destabilize Ukraine and called on Russia to deescalate the situation, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"@SecBlinken (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) & I agreed Russia must immediately de-escalate the situation & live up to the international commitments that it signed up to at @OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Raab said in a tweet.

