UK, USA want Russia to de-escalate situation in Ukraine

Britain and the United States "firmly opposed" Russia's campaign to destabilize Ukraine and called on Russia to deescalate the situation, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"@SecBlinken (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) & I agreed Russia must immediately de-escalate the situation & live up to the international commitments that it signed up to at @OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Raab said in a tweet.