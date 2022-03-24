Ukraine war: A month on, homes, schools & kindergartens - Russian forces spare none
Russia’s war against Ukraine that began a month ago has continued to take its toll on the east European nation. Since Moscow began its military campaign on February 24, 10 houses, 12 schools and six kindergartens have been damaged in the country, reported ‘The Kyiv Independent’. It further said 87 residential buildings have been damaged since the beginning of the war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine in a televised address four weeks ago. The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with an aim of ‘demilitarisation and denazification’ of the country, sparking the biggest war on a European state since World War II.
Since then, the Russian military has bombed Ukraine several times, leading to mass destruction and deaths in the war-torn country. Mariupol - the besieged city of Ukraine has been the worst-hit so far. The city's officials have said that at least over 50 to 100 bombs fall in the city every day.
According to Putin, the invasion was ‘necessary’ because NATO's enlargement threatened Russia. Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday accused Putin of making a "big mistake" by invading Ukraine..
Ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg said, “President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for worldwide protest on March 24 as the war marks a grim one-month milestone. "Come from your offices, your homes, your schools, and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," he said.
