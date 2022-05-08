Ukraine war: US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officers| 5 points
With the Ukraine war continuously on since the past 74 days, there is no sign of peace. Day before it marks the victory of Soviet Union over the Nazi Germany in the Second World War, Russia has intensified its attack in the neighbouring country. Moscow's defence ministry on Sunday said its high-precision missiles destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied to the Ukrainian forces from the United States and other western countries at a railway station near Soledar.
Here are the top developments unfolding in warzone Ukraine on the 74th day.
1. US First Lady Jill Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine was the highlight of the day. After spending Mother's Day with displaced Ukrainian mothers in Slovakia, Biden surprised everyone when she secretly travelled to the town of Uzhhorod, about a ten-minute drive from a Slovakian border village. She was welcomed by her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska. Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day -- even today.”
2. After Jill Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made an announced visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, AFP reported. Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn posted pictures on an official social media channel with pictures of Trudeau writing that the Canadian prime minister "came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers had done to our city."
3. The United States will impose fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said after his discussions with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.
4. The Group of Seven or G-7 leaders have said that the group will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and ‘elevate' a campaign against the Russian elites who are supporting Vladimir Putin. After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia "across all sectors of its economy."
5. The US State Department on Sunday announced a raft of visa bans and a new policy of visa restrictions on more than 2,500 Russian military officials and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, according to a department fact sheet, Reuters reported. The State Department also said it designated eight Russian maritime-related companies and added 69 vessels to a US Treasury Department sanctions list.
-
G7 leaders pledge to cease Russian oil import, impose further economic isolation
The Group of Seven (G7) leaders in a joint statement said on Sunday that they will impose further economic isolation on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The G7 leaders said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “unprovoked war of aggression” in Ukraine has brought “shame” on his country and the “historic sacrifices of its people”. The leaders said they remain “united” in their resolve that Putin “must not win his war against Ukraine”.
-
Sri Lankan crisis: PM Rajapaksa hooted by protesters, asked to resign
Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was hooted at by protestors when he visited Anuradhapura on Sunday morning, Sri Lankan media reported. The protestors hooted at the Prime Minister when his motorcade was leaving the premises of a Buddhist temple in Anuradhpura, reported the Daily Mirror. The protesters asked him to resign from his position as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister. Further, they made fun of him, asking if he was wearing clothes.
-
US to impose ‘new stiff sanctions’ on Russia, says Ukraine foreign min Kuleba
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that the United States will impose fresh sanctions against Russia for Moscow's ongoing invasion of his home nation, as he discussed the Russian aggression with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.
-
Ukraine war: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes unannounced visit to Irpin
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday made an unannounced visit to Ukraine's Irpin, a town which had been temporarily occupied by the Russian forces, Reuters reported. Trudeau is not the only world leader to have made an unannounced visit to the war-torn country in a day. Hours earlier, US First Lady Jill Biden visited Ukraine where she met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska.
-
Zelensky compares Russia to Nazi Germany, says ‘evil has returned’ to Europe
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said evil returned to Europe while comparing Russia to Nazi Germany during an address commemorating the Second World War, AFP reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics