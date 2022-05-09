Home / World News / Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'

  • Russia-Ukraine war: President Vladimir Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an electronic screen while delivering a speech during a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square, Moscow.(REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an electronic screen while delivering a speech during a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square, Moscow.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 09, 2022 01:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday troops and volunteers fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region were defending their 'motherland'.

Addressing thousands of troops gathered in Moscow's Red Square for the annual Victory Day parade marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said, "You are fighting for your Motherland, its future.

Read here for live updates on the war

"The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us," he said, adding, "The state will do everything to take care of these families."

The Russian President said the action of his country's forces in Ukraine was a timely and necessary response to Western policies. He said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".

He said Russia was facing 'absolutely unacceptable threat' in Ukraine and that everything must be done to avoid the 'horror of global war'. Putin also likened Russia's action in the east European nation to the Soviet fighting in World War II.

Russia began its military onslaught on its pro-Western neighbour on February 24  

(With inputs from agencies)

