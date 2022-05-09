Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'
- Russia-Ukraine war: President Vladimir Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday troops and volunteers fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region were defending their 'motherland'.
Addressing thousands of troops gathered in Moscow's Red Square for the annual Victory Day parade marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said, "You are fighting for your Motherland, its future.
Read here for live updates on the war
"The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us," he said, adding, "The state will do everything to take care of these families."
The Russian President said the action of his country's forces in Ukraine was a timely and necessary response to Western policies. He said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".
He said Russia was facing 'absolutely unacceptable threat' in Ukraine and that everything must be done to avoid the 'horror of global war'. Putin also likened Russia's action in the east European nation to the Soviet fighting in World War II.
Russia began its military onslaught on its pro-Western neighbour on February 24
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Trudeau meets Zelensky, commits Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and participated in the ceremony marking the re-opening of Canada's Embassy in Kyiv, during a surprise visit there on Sunday. Canada announced it will temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a year. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly.
-
Watch: Zelenskyy awards Ukraine’s 4-legged hero Patron for mine-sniffing efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Patrol, a four-legged member of the country's armed forces. Patron received his award during a press conference that Zelenskyy held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation on Sunday. The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev. A smiling Trudeau looked on and cheered.
-
Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan's east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
-
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election
Early voting began Monday in Australia's federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls. Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support.
-
U2 singer Bono performs at Kyiv metro station amid war: ‘A beautiful day’- Watch
Paul David Hewson, better known as 'Bono' - the lead singer of popular band U2 - on Sunday gave a heartwarming performance at a metro station in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, winning online and offline praise. US secretary of states Antony Blinken tweeted a video of the performance. In a nearly one-minute long clip, U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge are seen performing their 1987-track 'With Or Without You'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics