By Simon Lewis and Michelle Nichols Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UN Russia must be forced into peace

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine cannot be calmed by talks alone, but that Russia must be forced into peace.

Zelenskiy has sought the support of Western leaders for what he calls a "victory plan" to end the war that began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his country in February 2022.

Zelenskiy said the war would end one day but not because "someone got tired of the war" or through a trade with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a reference to proposals that Ukraine cede some territory seized by Russia to settle the conflict.

"This war can't be calmed by talks. Action is needed," Zelenskiy said, thanking nations who have provided Ukraine support.

"Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won't stop on his own, Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what's needed, forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the U.N. Charter," Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine faces an uncertain future. A victory by former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election could prompt a reset of Washington's policy on Ukraine, which relies heavily on U.S. military and financial support. Opinion polls show a tight race.

Zelenskiy has said that if his plan is backed by the West, it will have a broad impact on Moscow, including a psychological one that could help compel Putin to end the war diplomatically.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia spoke up at the meeting to reject the council hosting Zelenskiy.

"Western countries could not refrain from poisoning the atmosphere once again, trying to fill the air time with the hackneyed Ukrainian issue," Nebenzia said of the meeting.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the 15-member council that Russia's war in Ukraine was a clear violation of the founding U.N. Charter.

"I strongly condemn all attacks on civilians and civilian facilities – wherever they occur and whoever is responsible. They all must stop immediately," he said. "And I remain deeply concerned about the safety, humanitarian needs and basic human rights of people residing in occupied areas."

