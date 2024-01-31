UN refugee agency halting funds in Gaza will be ‘catastrophic’: UN bodies

Cutting off funding to the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA will have "catastrophic consequences" for Gaza, the heads of multiple UN bodies said in a joint statement Wednesday. A man collects trash while wearing a jacket bearing the logo of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)(AFP/Representational image)

"Withdrawing funds from UNRWA is perilous and would result in the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, with far-reaching humanitarian and human rights consequences in the occupied Palestinian territory and across the region," said the statement from heads of organisations that form the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee.