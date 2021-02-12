UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
The UN refugee agency said on Friday Malaysia should not deport refugees after Reuters reported that it was planning to send 1,200 Myanmar nationals back to their country.
Malaysia agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters this week.
"The principle of non-refoulement applies also in Malaysia as part of customary international law which is binding on all states," Yante Ismail, a spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Kuala Lumpur, told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Malaysia's director-general of Immigration, Khairul Dzaimee Daud, confirmed on Thursday that 1,200 Myanmar nationals were to be sent back but did not say if any of them were refugees.
Malaysia does not formally recognise refugees, instead regarding people who arrive without proper documents as illegal migrants.
It is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar.
Also read| Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures
In the past, people from Myanmar detained in Malaysia have included members of the ethnic Chin, Kachin and the Muslim Rohingya communities fleeing conflict and persecution.
Rights groups have expressed concern over the safety of Myanmar refugees after the military coup.
The UNHCR said Malaysian authorities had yet to inform it of the deportation but it was concerned that a "number" of those in detention may require international protection, including vulnerable women and children.
The UNHCR has not been allowed entry into Malaysia's detention centres since August 2019, preventing it from being able to identify refugees and leaving no way out for the asylum seekers.
Malaysia has toughened its stance on immigration during the Covid-19 pandemic, arresting thousands of undocumented migrants.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fires new economy minister
- Kim Jong Un accused the cabinet of drafting plans with "no big changes" from previous ones, which he has said had "failed tremendously on almost every sector." The committee appointed O Su Yong as the new director of its department of economic affairs, replacing Kim Tu Il.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to curb content shared by pages, profiles run by Myanmar military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats pushing Biden's Covid-19 bill through House panels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy surged in December 2020, capping worst year since 1709
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-Covid digital economy must include persons with disabilities: ILO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boost to Italy's Mario Draghi, wins backing of largest party in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shell to speed up emissions cuts, says oil output peaked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merkel defends lockdown extension, says 'mutations may destroy any success'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1955: Minus 23 Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox