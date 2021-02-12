IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
Buddhist monks display pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
Buddhist monks display pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees

Malaysia agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters this week.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST

The UN refugee agency said on Friday Malaysia should not deport refugees after Reuters reported that it was planning to send 1,200 Myanmar nationals back to their country.

Malaysia agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters this week.

"The principle of non-refoulement applies also in Malaysia as part of customary international law which is binding on all states," Yante Ismail, a spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Kuala Lumpur, told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Malaysia's director-general of Immigration, Khairul Dzaimee Daud, confirmed on Thursday that 1,200 Myanmar nationals were to be sent back but did not say if any of them were refugees.

Malaysia does not formally recognise refugees, instead regarding people who arrive without proper documents as illegal migrants.

It is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar.

Also read| Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures

In the past, people from Myanmar detained in Malaysia have included members of the ethnic Chin, Kachin and the Muslim Rohingya communities fleeing conflict and persecution.

Rights groups have expressed concern over the safety of Myanmar refugees after the military coup.

The UNHCR said Malaysian authorities had yet to inform it of the deportation but it was concerned that a "number" of those in detention may require international protection, including vulnerable women and children.

The UNHCR has not been allowed entry into Malaysia's detention centres since August 2019, preventing it from being able to identify refugees and leaving no way out for the asylum seekers.

Malaysia has toughened its stance on immigration during the Covid-19 pandemic, arresting thousands of undocumented migrants.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar malaysia united nations

Related Stories

Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar(REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to curb content shared by pages, profiles run by Myanmar military

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Facebook said it’s treating the situation in the Southeast Asian nation as an emergency, mobilizing resources including Myanmar nationals with native language skills to respond to any threats swiftly.
READ FULL STORY
Around 100 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after police cracked down on protesters who had staged demonstrations.(AP)
Around 100 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after police cracked down on protesters who had staged demonstrations.(AP)
world news

Myanmar committee to take action against officer who fired live ammunition

ANI, Naypyitaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:10 AM IST
19-year-old Ma Myat Thet Khine was critically wounded after being shot in the head by a police officer who had resorted to using live ammunition.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is currently under probation and is not allowed to leave the country or her home. Saudi Arabia has also imposed a five-year travel ban on the activist (REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is currently under probation and is not allowed to leave the country or her home. Saudi Arabia has also imposed a five-year travel ban on the activist (REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
world news

Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
In March 2018, Loujain Al-Hathloul was arrested in the UAE and forcibly flown to Riyadh. Saudi analysts say fearing sanction for their role in Yemen the kingdom has started to make small compromises, starting with the release of al-Hathloul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Buddhist monks display pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
Buddhist monks display pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Malaysia agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Jong Un called for enhanced self-reliance and the local production of goods and materials AP/PTI(AP)
Kim Jong Un called for enhanced self-reliance and the local production of goods and materials AP/PTI(AP)
world news

North Korea's Kim Jong Un fires new economy minister

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Kim Jong Un accused the cabinet of drafting plans with "no big changes" from previous ones, which he has said had "failed tremendously on almost every sector." The committee appointed O Su Yong as the new director of its department of economic affairs, replacing Kim Tu Il.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Buddhist monks watch and wait to make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association during a Lunar New Year celebration.(AP)
Buddhist monks watch and wait to make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association during a Lunar New Year celebration.(AP)
world news

Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The most unique feature of this year's festivities is the strict use of masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar(REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to curb content shared by pages, profiles run by Myanmar military

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Facebook said it’s treating the situation in the Southeast Asian nation as an emergency, mobilizing resources including Myanmar nationals with native language skills to respond to any threats swiftly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden campaigned on reuniting a country riven by President Donald Trump's divisive four years.(AP)
Biden campaigned on reuniting a country riven by President Donald Trump's divisive four years.(AP)
world news

Democrats pushing Biden's Covid-19 bill through House panels

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The House bill would provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination effort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk past Tier 2 Coronavirus information displayed on an electronic advertising board at a bus stop in central London on December 14, 2020. - The majority of England's 55 million population are under Tier 2 or 3 restrictions, depending on local infection rates. London -- Britain's capital and driving force of the UK economy -- is currently in Tier 2, meaning pubs where food is served and restaurants can open, obeying social distancing rules. But in Tier 3 areas, hospitality venues have to close except for takeaways. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)
Pedestrians walk past Tier 2 Coronavirus information displayed on an electronic advertising board at a bus stop in central London on December 14, 2020. - The majority of England's 55 million population are under Tier 2 or 3 restrictions, depending on local infection rates. London -- Britain's capital and driving force of the UK economy -- is currently in Tier 2, meaning pubs where food is served and restaurants can open, obeying social distancing rules. But in Tier 3 areas, hospitality venues have to close except for takeaways. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)
world news

UK economy surged in December 2020, capping worst year since 1709

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Gross domestic product rose 1% from the third quarter, fueled by a boom in construction and government spending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities.(Pexels representative image)
The report highlights three main levers for creating a more inclusive digital labour market for persons with disabilities.(Pexels representative image)
world news

Post-Covid digital economy must include persons with disabilities: ILO

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Digital barriers threaten to aggravate existing inequalities and exclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECB president Mario Draghi(AFP photo)
ECB president Mario Draghi(AFP photo)
world news

Boost to Italy's Mario Draghi, wins backing of largest party in Parliament

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Members of the Five Star Movement voted online by 59% in favour of backing the former head of the European Central Bank as the country's new Prime Minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Shell to speed up emissions cuts, says oil output peaked

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Royal Dutch Shell, which built its brand exploring for oil and natural gas in Africa, South America and the North Sea, said Thursday that the company's oil production peaked in 2019 and is expected to decline by 1 per cent to 2 per cent annually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(AP)
world news

Merkel defends lockdown extension, says 'mutations may destroy any success'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Germany has extended its nationwide lockdown till March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump Tower has been the site of many anti-Trump protests over the past four years.(AFP)
Trump Tower has been the site of many anti-Trump protests over the past four years.(AFP)
world news

New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Last Friday, "In partnership with the US Secret Service, the decision was made to remove the barriers around Trump Tower," an NYPD spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A snow-covered house and car are picture during a snowfall in Braemar, Scotland, Britain, February 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A snow-covered house and car are picture during a snowfall in Braemar, Scotland, Britain, February 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1955: Minus 23 Celsius

Reuters, Braemar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The temperature in the village of Braemar fell to minus 23C (minus 9.4 Fahrenheit) at 0813 GMT, the lowest temperature recorded since 1955.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Google opposes a planned law that would force the company and Facebook Inc. to pay Australian publishers for news content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, speaks next to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, and European Commissioner at a joint news conference following an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, speaks next to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, and European Commissioner at a joint news conference following an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
world news

Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The United States and European allies blamed Russia for fueling the conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, by providing financial and military support to the separatists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP