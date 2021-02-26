IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / United States asks Pakistan to play a ‘constructive role’ in the region
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during the press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during the press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)
world news

United States asks Pakistan to play a ‘constructive role’ in the region

The development comes in the backdrop of a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control and amid growing calls from experts for a re-set of US-Pakistan ties
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST

The United States on Thursday called upon Pakistan to play a “constructive role” in the region, especially across the border in Kashmir as well as in Afghanistan, in the backdrop of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and growing calls from experts for a re-set of US-Pakistan ties.

The US welcomed the India-Pakistan joint statement committing to a ceasefire along the LoC. “We encourage continued efforts to improve communication between the two sides and to reduce tensions and violence along the Line of Control,” said Ned Price, spokesperson of the US state department.

Asked about the trajectory of the relationship between the US and Pakistan under the administration of President Joe Biden, Price said Pakistan has an “important role to play” in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

But he went on to put Pakistan on notice, saying, “So clearly we will be paying close attention, and we urge the Pakistanis to play a constructive role in all of these areas of mutual interest, including in Afghanistan, including with Kashmir, including with our other shared interests.”

The Biden administration’s highest-level contact with the Pakistan government so far has been between secretary of state Antony Blinken and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. They spoke on the same day as Blinken and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar did, for the first time.

President Biden and Prime Minister Imran Khan have not spoken yet.

Price’s response to a question about the forward trajectory of America’s relationship with Pakistan came amid growing talk of a reset of ties between the two erstwhile allies.

“Voices sympathetic to Pakistan in Washington are advocating a reset of US-Pakistan relations, setting aside the bitterness of the past,” Aparna Pande, a South Asia expert with the think tank Hudson Institute, recently wrote in a piece calling for a reset of US-Pakistan ties.

“Their essential argument is that as a nuclear weapons power with a large army, which has been a friend of the United States in the past, Pakistan simply cannot be ignored,” she said.

Pande concluded, “The US should, of course, not ignore Pakistan. But Americans should be wary of plans that draw the US back into embracing Pakistan or depending on it. Pakistan is now China’s closest ally and its overtures to the US are designed only to evade the consequences of its anti-American conduct.”

Price’s call to Pakistan to play a “constructive role” seemed to be a studied response to the growing call for a reset of ties, reminding advocates of a deep-seated suspicion of an erstwhile ally who took billions of dollars in aid to combat terrorism, but ended up fuelling it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Umer Jan, 12, takes part in a rally to encourage Canada and other countries as they consider labelling China's treatment of its Uighur population and Muslim minorities as genocide, outside the Canadian embassy in Washington, DC, US on February 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
Umer Jan, 12, takes part in a rally to encourage Canada and other countries as they consider labelling China's treatment of its Uighur population and Muslim minorities as genocide, outside the Canadian embassy in Washington, DC, US on February 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Canadian panel calls for ‘targeted sanctions’ on China for its role in Hong Kong

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
It is among the recommendations listed in a report released by the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations, marking yet another low in the two countries’ deteriorating ties
READ FULL STORY
Close
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during the press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during the press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)
world news

United States asks Pakistan to play a ‘constructive role’ in the region

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
The development comes in the backdrop of a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control and amid growing calls from experts for a re-set of US-Pakistan ties
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.(Reuters File Photo)
Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Saudi Crown Prince implicated in Khashoggi murder, US finds

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:41 AM IST
It wasn’t immediately clear how much detail the declassified version of the report will provide about Prince Mohammed’s role in the killing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Murthy returns as Surgeon General, his old job in the administration of Barack Obama.(Reuters file)
Vivek Murthy returns as Surgeon General, his old job in the administration of Barack Obama.(Reuters file)
world news

'Priority is to turn the pandemic around': US Surgeon General nominee Murthy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy, US President Joe Biden's nominee for America's Surgeon General on Thursday appeared for his confirmation hearing by the Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”.(Reuters Photo)
In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”.(Reuters Photo)
world news

US lifts Trump-era ban on legal immigration

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:00 AM IST
In April 2020, Trump had temporarily suspended for 60 days the entry of legal immigrants - affecting green cards - as layoffs had begun to spike. There were some exceptions, such as dependents of US citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.
world news

In US' California, death toll due to Covid-19 tops 50,000

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:58 AM IST
As per the latest data, 1,114 deaths were reported during the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll to 50,991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a statement, the FATF noted that Pakistan has made “significant progress” on the entire action plan, and has “largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items”.(AP)
In a statement, the FATF noted that Pakistan has made “significant progress” on the entire action plan, and has “largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items”.(AP)
world news

Terror financing watchdog keeps Pakistan on ‘grey list’

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The outcome was widely anticipated, though Pakistan has failed to meet all deadlines set by the multilateral watchdog to complete the 27-point action plan that was drawn up after the country was placed on the grey list - which is the list of countries under increased monitoring - in June 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

UNGA President welcomes ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:53 AM IST
On Thursday, India and Pakistan released a joint statement saying that they have agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met for nearly two hours on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Russia last year. (PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met for nearly two hours on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Russia last year. (PTI)
world news

Border dispute objective reality, should be put at right position in ties: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:45 AM IST
  • The phone call was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:22 AM IST
The commercial agreements are subject to the signing of full agreements within the next 60 days, a Facebook statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden displays his face mask as he speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. (Reuters Photo)
US President Joe Biden displays his face mask as he speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. (Reuters Photo)
world news

Joe Biden believes it's important to modernise immigration system: White House

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Reopening the country to people seeking green cards, or legal permanent residence, Biden in his proclamation on Wednesday said that the policy of former President Donald Trump does not advance the interests of the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

McConnell says he would support Donald Trump if he’s nominated in 2024

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:00 AM IST
McConnell dismissed reports of party discord and said President Joe Biden “has made it quite easy for us to get together.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture of a French bulldog is featured above the entrance of Dog-E-Den Hollywood near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP)
A picture of a French bulldog is featured above the entrance of Dog-E-Den Hollywood near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP)
world news

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:53 AM IST
The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time, but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of US President Donald Trump clashing with police officers outside of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US on January 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
Supporters of US President Donald Trump clashing with police officers outside of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US on January 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Explainer: What were the warnings before the Capitol riot?

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:47 AM IST
In an appearance before a House subcommittee, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said none of the warnings forecast the mass attack that actually took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TikTok settlement must still be approved by a federal judge.(Reuters File Photo )
The TikTok settlement must still be approved by a federal judge.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

TikTok owner ByteDance to pay $92 million in US privacy settlement

AP, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest consumer data without consent, including via facial and fingerprint scanning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac