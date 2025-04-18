Menu Explore
US accuses Chinese satellite firm of aiding Houthi strikes on its assets

Reuters |
Apr 18, 2025 01:51 AM IST

US officials say a China military-linked satellite firm gave Houthis imagery to target US warships and vessels in the Red Sea.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday accused a Chinese firm, Chang Guang Satellite Technology, of directly supporting attacks on U.S. interests by Iran-backed Houthi fighters and called this "unacceptable".

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce aid the assistance by the firm to the Houthis had continued even though the United States had engaged with Beijing on the issue.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce aid the assistance by the firm to the Houthis had continued even though the United States had engaged with Beijing on the issue. (File)

Earlier, the Financial Times cited U.S. officials as saying that the satellite company, linked to China's military, was supplying Houthi rebels with imagery to target U.S. warships and international vessels in the Red Sea.

"We can confirm the reporting that Chang Guang Satellite Technology Company Limited is directly supporting Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on U.S. interests," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a regular news briefing.

"China consistently attempts ... to frame itself as a global peacemaker ... however, it is clear that Beijing and China-based companies provide key economic and technical support to regimes like Russia, North Korea and Iran and its proxies," she said.

Bruce said the assistance by the firm to the Houthis had continued even though the United States had engaged with Beijing on the issue.

"The fact that they continue to do this is unacceptable," she said.

The spokesperson for China's Washington embassy, Liu Pengyu, said he was not familiar with the situation, so had no comment. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is Washington's main strategic rival and the latest charge comes as the two economic and military superpowers are in a major standoff over trade in which U.S. President Donald Trump has dramatically ramped up tariffs on Chinese goods.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
