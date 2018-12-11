Today in New Delhi, India
US adds Pakistan to blacklist of countries that violate religious freedom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had designated Pakistan among “countries of particular concern” in a congressionally mandated annual report.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2018 21:26 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Washington
Violent protests broke out in Pakistan over the recent acquittal of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy. (AFP file photo)

The United States said Tuesday it has added Pakistan to its blacklist of countries that violate religious freedom, ramping up pressure over its treatment of minorities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had designated Pakistan among “countries of particular concern” in a congressionally mandated annual report, a year after the State Department put Pakistan on a watchlist without legal consequences.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:25 IST

