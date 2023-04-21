Home / World News / US Army general vouches for Abrams battle tanks in Ukraine war, but...

US Army general vouches for Abrams battle tanks in Ukraine war, but...

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2023 09:51 PM IST

The United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

The U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.

US Army general is confident about Abrams battle tanks but said there is no silver bullet in war.(US Army)
US Army general is confident about Abrams battle tanks but said there is no silver bullet in war.(US Army)

Also read: US announces $325 million in new arms aid for Ukraine, including HIMARS ammunition

Milley's remarks came as the United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

"I'm biased, but I think the M1 tank's the best tank in the world ... I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference," Milley, the top U.S. general, said after a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “But I would also caution there's no silver bullet in war.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states ukraine unsc ukraine war + 2 more
united states ukraine unsc ukraine war + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out