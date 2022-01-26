US asks citizens to reconsider India travel amid increased spread of Covid-19

The United States has asked its citizens to reconsider their travel to India due to the increased spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

The request comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level-3 travel health notice for India, indicating a high level of virus prevailing.

“Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine,” the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday. It also said that citizens planning a visit to other countries to review the CDC's recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

In November last year, the CDC had issued a Level-1 Covid-19 notice for Americans travelling to India.

The overall Covid-19 tally in India has crossed the 40 million mark after 285,914 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh deaths continued to surge, pushing the toll to 491,127. More than 37.3 million patients have recuperated from Covid-19 till now.

As the country is currently battling the third wave of the pandemic, the daily cases are unlikely to cross 400,000. However, the wave, fuelled by the Omicron variant, is spreading rapidly in rural districts.

Meanwhile, the US State Department also urged Americans to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.