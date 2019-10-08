e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses targeting Muslim minorities in Xinjiang

The Chinese firms blacklisted by the US included video surveillance company Hikvision, as well as artificial intelligence companies Megvii Technology and SenseTime.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
In this file photo, visitors pass by a booth for state-owned surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision at the Security China 2018 expo in Beijing, China. Hikvision is among the 28 Chinese entities blacklisted by the US over abuses targeting Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.
In this file photo, visitors pass by a booth for state-owned surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision at the Security China 2018 expo in Beijing, China. Hikvision is among the 28 Chinese entities blacklisted by the US over abuses targeting Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. (AP File Photo )
         

The US Commerce Department announced Monday it is blacklisting 28 Chinese entities that it says are implicated in rights violations and abuses targeting Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the move, which bars the named entities from purchasing US products, saying the United States “cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China.”

According to an update to the US Federal Register set to be published Wednesday, the blacklisted firms included video surveillance company Hikvision, as well as artificial intelligence companies Megvii Technology and SenseTime.

Right groups say China has detained around one million Uighurs and other Muslims in re-education camps in western Xinjiang region in a step Washington says is reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

China had until recently denied the camps existed but now claims they are “vocational training schools” necessary to control terrorism, while decrying interference in its “internal affairs.”

The US move came after Washington banned technology giant Huawei and other Chinese firms from government contracts, amid the trade war between the two countries.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 07:04 IST

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today
Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today
Oct 08, 2019 08:08 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Modi-Xi informal summit will aim to build on Wuhan spirit
Modi-Xi informal summit will aim to build on Wuhan spirit
Oct 08, 2019 07:59 IST
India weighs trade pact concerns ahead of key Bangkok meet
India weighs trade pact concerns ahead of key Bangkok meet
Oct 08, 2019 02:06 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
22-room farmhouse, jet among HDIL assets seized in fresh raids
22-room farmhouse, jet among HDIL assets seized in fresh raids
Oct 08, 2019 06:42 IST
Government receives first tranche of Swiss account details
Government receives first tranche of Swiss account details
Oct 08, 2019 05:42 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News