US Capitol: Suspect Carter Camacho with a shotgun arrested near West Front- 5 things to know

Officers from the U.S. Capitol Police arrested a person believed to be carrying a gun near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., shortly after noon on Tuesday, February 17. Carter Camacho, the 18-year-old man, was detained near the U.S. Capitol with “what appeared to be a gun” by the Capitol police. Here's what we know till now (United States Capitol Police official website)

Here are 5 things to know about the incident.

1. What happened at the Capitol? “Our officers just arrested an 18-year-old man, Carter Camacho, of Smyrna, GA, with what appears to be a gun near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building,” Capitol Police wrote on X.

Officers halted him and told him to drop his weapon and get on the ground, which led to his prompt arrest.

Police closed the area near the Capitol's west entrance as they looked into the incident, but it has since reopened, Fox 5 reported.

2. Why was the armed man arrested? On Capitol Grounds, it is forbidden to have firearms or other dangerous objects, such as explosives or drones. Weapons that are lawfully registered elsewhere are also not allowed, per Capitol Police guidelines.

The agency website states, “Even if you have a firearm that is legally registered in another state or the District of Columbia, it is still illegal to bring it onto Capitol Grounds.”

3. The suspect was in a white Mercedes SUV Around noon, the suspect parked a white Mercedes SUV in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue. He then exited the car carrying a shotgun and fled in the direction of the Capitol Building, where he was stopped by the police and arrested.

4. What was found in the suspect's car? The suspect was wearing a tactical vest and had the gun on him when he was arrested by the Capitol police officers.

The police said a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask were also found inside the white Mercedes SUV. He was also carrying additional shotgun rounds on his person as he attempted to run toward the Capitol.

5. Is there an ongoing threat? The U.S. Capitol Police opened almost 15,000 threat assessment files last year, and threats against members of Congress have increased dramatically, according to Axios.

In 2024, the threats only mounted to 9,474. It is now 60% up from that number.

Before the 2024 election, Ryan Routh had attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump and was given a life sentence recently. This may also be the reason behind heightened security measures.