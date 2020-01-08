e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
US civil flights banned over Gulf, Iraq, Iran: regulator

The FAA outlined flight restrictions prohibiting US carriers from flying in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 08:08 IST
Washington
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. (REUTERS)
         

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

“The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman,” it said in a statement.

“The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East.”

