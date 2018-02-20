 US: Class 7 student shoots himself in Ohio middle school, no one else hurt | world news | Hindustan Times
US: Class 7 student shoots himself in Ohio middle school, no one else hurt

A school official says the student is being treated at a hospital.

world Updated: Feb 20, 2018 22:29 IST
A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School in Massillon, Ohio.
A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. (AP Photo)

Police in Ohio say a 7th-grader apparently brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a bathroom.

Investigators say no other students have been hurt and they don’t know yet whether the shooting Tuesday morning was intentional.

A school official says the student is being treated at a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Parents rushed to Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, to pick up their children after the school sent out a notice about the shooting.

Authorities and school officials say they don’t whether the student was alone at the time of the shooting and haven’t released any other details about what happened.

Massillon is located about 80 kilometres south of Cleveland.

