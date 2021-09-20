US eases travel restrictions, to allow fully vaccinated travellers

The United States will ease foreign travel restrictions for people flying to the US from November onward by allowing fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the country, news agency AP reported.

Foreign nationals will also have to present a proof of vaccination before boarding and proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of the flight. Biden administration’s Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine.

The Biden administration tightened travel restrictions which were first instituted by President Donald Trump last year which restricted travel by non-citizens who have in the prior 14 days been in the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India, Iran, Republic of Ireland, Brazil and South Africa.

Zients also said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will require airlines to collect contact information from international travellers for contact tracing purposes. The Biden administration is yet to clarify which Covid-19 vaccines will be approved and said a decision will be taken by CDC in this regard.