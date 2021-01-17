US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term
U.S economist Nouriel Roubini fears Joe Biden’s presidency will be marked by unrest and cyber attacks, according to an interview he gave to Der Spiegel.
There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks against the U.S. and spread false information, Roubini, a professor at the Stern School of Business and a former adviser to the U.S. government, told the German magazine.
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. He said Big Tech has become too powerful and difficult to regulate. While antitrust rules are designed for classical monopolists, social media companies are different and must be regulated differently, without breaking them up, he told the magazine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu community leader demands protection for temple in Pakistan's Havelian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In inaugural address, Joe Biden will appeal to national unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt unveils 3000-year old coffins in latest archaeological discovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why Kremlin critic Navalny faces immediate arrest in Russia?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch PM Mark Rutte and his entire cabinet quits over welfare scandal
- The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday ahead of Inauguration Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox