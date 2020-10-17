US Election 2020: These Republicans are openly supporting Joe Biden

world

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:51 IST

President Donald Trump has consistently claimed that he enjoys a high approval rating. Recently, he tweeted and thanked for 96% approval rating in the Republican Party. Over the course of his presidency, an average of 87% Republicans have approved of Trump’s handling of the White House. But there are some dissenting voices in the Republican Party.

Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project with 2.5 million followers on Twitter is an anti-Trump group formed by former Republican strategists George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson who started this group on December 17, 2019. George Conway, the conservative lawyer is the most talked about founder of the Lincoln Project as he is the husband of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. George Conway recently announced that he was withdrawing from the group to spend some more time with his family. Steve Schmidt managed John McCain’s 2008 Presidential campaign and John Weaver oversaw John McCain’s Presidential campaign in 2000. Rick Wilson is a media consultant. Through their social media campaign which includes videos and tweets, the Lincoln Project attempts to target President Donald Trump and openly endorses Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the Presidential Election 2020. The group has raised $39.4 million from July through September and at least 15 billionaires have donated to the group as reported by Forbes. The group is named after Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President.

Republican Voters Against Trump

Republican Voters Against Trump is a political initiative that was started in May 2020 with the purpose of producing a $10 million advertising campaign focused on 100 testimonials by conservatives, Republicans, conservative voters, moderates and people who voted for President Trump in 2016. Through these testimonials, white college-educated suburban voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona are targeted. By August 2020, Republican Voters Against Trump had collected 500 testimonials.

43 Alumni for Joe Biden

43 Alumni for Joe Biden is a political action committee created by administration and campaign officials of former US President George W. Bush and it aims to influence Republican voters to vote for Joe Biden. The advertising of the group includes positive ads for Joe Biden aimed at states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida and Ohio.

The Bravery Project

The Bravery Project led by Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, is a group of conservatives and independents who say that they are just “regular Americans speaking out in our communities, having those awkward, uncomfortable conversations with our families and neighbours and coworkers”