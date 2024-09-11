US election: Where do the American presidential candidates stand on key issues

Washington: US Vice-President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (right) and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shake hands at the start of a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (AFP)

Economy: Whose plan is better?Harris

Promised to build an “opportunity economy” with focus on supporting home owners, young parents, small businesses. Called Trump’s proposals for tariffs “Trump’s sales tax”, and claimed this would increase average American household expenditure by $4,000 a year. Alleged his tax cuts were aimed for the rich and will expand deficit. And cited Goldman Sachs, Wharton, Nobel laureates to say her economic plan was better.

Trump

Reiterated that under his presidency, the economy was in great shape. Slammed the administration for presiding over high inflation. Claimed illegal immigrants were taking over jobs done by African-Americans and Hispanics. Defended tariffs, claimed the fact that Biden continued it was proof of its success, and said won’t lead to higher prices for consumers.

China: Who is tougher? Harris

Alleged that Trump sold American chips to China that Beijing used to strengthen its military. Claimed that ensuring US beat China in the competition in the 21st century required working with allies, investing in technology to win the race on AI and quantum, supporting worker rights. And accused Trump of thanking Xi Jinping during Covid-19 despite China’s lack of transparency on origins of the virus.

Trump

Claimed that he was the only president to get China to pay US billions of dollars. Said China bought chips from Taiwan, not from the US and held Democrats responsible for America’s manufacturing weaknesses. Accused Harris of being a Marxist.

Abortion: Who is more caring? Harris

Held Trump’s selection of Supreme Court judges as solely responsible for overturning national protection to abortion and triggering abortion bans in 20 states. Laid out stories of suffering as a result of these bans, many of which leave no space for even exceptions in case of rape or incest. Said Trump or government had no business telling any woman what to do with her body. Accused him of seeking to take away fertility treatments next. And promised to sign legislation that restored protections under Roe v Wade

Trump

Claimed credit for the selection of judges and declared that everyone wanted Roe v Wade overturned and decision handed over to states. Said he strongly backed exceptions for abortion in case of rape, incest and health of mother. Accused Democrats of encouraging late term abortions and even execution of babies after birth. Remained non committal on whether he would sign a national ban on abortion. Declared he was a leader on fertility treatments.

—

Immigration: Who will keep borders secure? Harris

Accused Trump of getting his Senate colleagues to block a bipartisan border security bill because he wanted to run on a problem and not fix the problem. Claimed she had prosecuted transnational criminal gangs trafficking in guns, drugs and people.

Trump

Accused Biden-Harris administration of allowing millions and millions of illegal immigrants into the US and said they were coming from mental institutions and prisons. Blamed migrants for both crimes, taking away jobs, and even “eating away pets” of people in small towns. Promised to “get them out”.

Afghanistan: Who was responsible?Harris

Said she stood by Biden’s decision to withdraw troops and end the war, and claimed four presidents had sought to do the same. Blamed Trump for a bad deal with the Taliban preceding the withdrawal, bypassing the Afghan government, and releasing Taliban prisoners. And attacked him for inviting Taliban terrorists to Camp David.

Trump

Took credit for stopping the killing of American troops in Afghanistan. Claimed his deal with Taliban was a good one that would have resulted in a quicker and smoother pullout of troops. Accused the administration of leaving behind Americans, and military equipment worth $85 billion. Termed it most embarrassing day in American history and said that led to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Gaza: What happened, what next?Harris

Backed Ukraine. Accused Russia of violating sovereignty and territorial integrity. Hailed Nato. Claimed autocrats easily manipulated Trump with flattery and favours and accused him of being weak. Condemned Hamas’s terror attack against Israel, supported Israel’s right to respond but said that how it did so mattered. Underlined importance of a ceasefire and hostage deal to end the war, and committed to a two-state solution that took into account Palestinian self determination, security and dignity.

Trump

Claimed that under him neither war would have taken place. Alleged that Biden-Harris had been weak and ineffective. Declared that American interest was in ending the Ukraine war and he would do so between the time of his victory and before taking office. Said he had excellent ties with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Accused Harris of being anti Israel and anti Arab. Claimed that Israel won’t exist if she won.