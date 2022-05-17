US envoy urges India to ‘reconsider’ wheat export ban: ‘Will worsen...’
The United States hopes “India would reconsider” its decision to ban wheat exports which “will make the current global food shortage even worse”, an envoy said on Monday amid concerns with no end in sight to the Ukraine war.
“We have seen the report of India’s decision. We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages. We hope they hear the concerns being raised by other countries, that they would reconsider that position,” US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said during a press briefing.
Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven nations (G7) on Saturday also emphasised that India's decision to ban wheat exports would worsen the global food shortage. "If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," the German agriculture minister was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Global wheat prices surged by a record 6 per cent on Monday with Europe also witnessing a new high as the prices rose to 435 euros ($453) per tonne (100 kg) at the benchmark Euronext market, up from the previous record of 422 euros on Friday, an AFP report said.
Experts say that India’s decision, coupled with the Ukraine war, will create a serious problem globally. Russia and Ukraine jointly accounted for about 30 per cent of global wheat exports before the war.
Ukraine's exports are severely hampered as the conflict has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by global sanctions.
However, the Indian government has said that it would consider helping the nations that are in need. The wheat production in the country has been affected because of a brutal heatwave.
(With inputs from PTI, AFP, Reuters)
-
Sri Lankan Parl defeats no-confidence motion by Oppn against President Gotabaya
A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said. The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament's standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported. Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said.
-
Canada to quickly ratify membership of Finland, Sweden in Nato: Melanie Joly
Canada will quickly ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), as and when it has been approved. Speaking to reporters during the course of a teleconference from Brussels, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said such ratification has support from across party lines in Canada.
-
Russia was prepared to use artillery against inhabited areas in Chernihiv: UK
The United Kingdom on Tuesday accused Russia of being prepared for artillery use against inhabited civilian areas in Chernihiv, to the north of Ukraine's Capital, Kyiv, pointing to what it said was the 'scale of damage' to residential buildings caused by Moscow's troops in the region. The UK also projected that Moscow, in a bid to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas area, would keep relying 'heavily' on massed artillery strikes.
-
New Sri Lanka PM to sell airline, print money to pay wages
Sri Lanka's new government plans to sell its national airline to stem losses, part of efforts to stabilize the nation's finances even as authorities are forced to print money to pay government salaries. The new administration plans to privatize Sri Lankan Airlines, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation Monday.
-
Normal life is weeks away for Shanghai, despite 'zero Covid' status
Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, a third day with no new cases in the community usually means "zero Covid" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics