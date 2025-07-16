US experts warn of ‘serious threat’ from China's ‘ekranoplan’ amid military tensions

China has reportedly presented a humongous ‘ekranoplan’, a hybrid between an aircraft and a ship, alarming US military experts who flagged a ‘real and serious’ threat from Beijing. China has yet to reveal the maker of the 'Sea Monster' aircraft or its intended purpose.(X/Statecraft Insight)

Nicknamed the ‘Bohai Sea Monster,’ the Chinese ‘ekranoplan’ is an experimental reconstruction of a Soviet-era design that can reportedly cruise over water at 340 miles per hour.

An image of the experimental design on Chinese social media shows the unique grey-painted aircraft in the background. According to media reports, China has yet to reveal the aircraft's maker or intended purpose.

Aviation expert Justin Bronk explained that China’s apparent development of the experimental vessel highlights its willingness to try almost anything in the pursuit of tactical advantages over its rivals.

“China is notable in its willingness to fund and test large numbers of different technical and technological solutions for military problem sets,” Bronk told Radio Free Europe.

According to Bronk, Beijing is developing some designs even when they have a low chance of success, which may be based on the logic that a few of them could become useful and successful, like the ‘ekranoplan'.

US Indo-Pacific commander Samuel Paparo told the House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington earlier this year that the Indo-Pacific command faces a confluence of challenges, mainly China.

“Foremost among them is China’s increasingly aggressive and assertive behaviour. Their unprecedented military modernisation encompassing advancements in artificial intelligence, [hypersonic missiles], space-based capabilities, among others, poses a real and serious threat to our homeland, to our allies and to our partners,” Paparo said.

What is an ‘Ekranoplan’?

‘Ekranoplans’ use the ground effect—a cushion of air trapped between the wings and the water surface—to gain lift and maintain flight at low altitudes (typically a few meters above the water). This low-altitude operation makes them challenging to track and intercept.

The Soviet Union was the main producer of such technology during the Cold War era and built the infamous Caspian Sea Monster in the 1960s.

The aircraft flew just above the surface, was good at evading radar detection, and was perfect for transporting troops and missiles.

China has poured billions into modernising its military capabilities. Beijing has been investing in advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, and expanding its nuclear arsenal.

The Chinese military has repeatedly shown its capabilities in its persistent actions near Taiwan.

According to US Indo-Pacific commander Samuel Paparo, China has escalated by a whopping 300%, adding: ‘Its aggressive military actions near Taiwan are not just exercises – they are rehearsals.’