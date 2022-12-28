Home / World News / US mulling Covid entry curbs for passengers from China ‘similar’ to India, Japan

US mulling Covid entry curbs for passengers from China ‘similar’ to India, Japan

world news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 11:06 AM IST

India and Japan have both made a negative Covid-19 test report mandatory for passengers coming from their neighbouring country.

Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

The US is considering entry measures for passengers travelling from China in wake of a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in the Asian nation that has led to hospitals and crematoriums overflowing there. US officials mentioned concerns expressed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as steps adopted by India, Japan and Malaysia for mulling stricter rules for international travellers from China.

Officials said that the US is following the “Science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps” to protect the Americans, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Live updates of Coronavirus news today

Malaysia has activated additional tracking and surveillance measures in view of the fresh infection spike in China, while India and Japan have both made a negative Covid-19 test report mandatory for passengers coming from their neighbouring country. India has also begun a random sampling of 2 per cent of international passengers to keep any surge in Covid-19 cases in the nation in check. In Japan, foreign travellers who test positive have to quarantine for a week.

Also Read | China to drop Covid quarantine rule for inbound travellers after nearly 3 years

The concerns shown by the countries come at a time China is preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The country has already lifted several measures of its stringent ‘Zero Covid’ policy and is dismantling the rest rapidly, even as uncertainly looms over the official case figures. The National Health Commission has stopped reporting asymptomatic infections, and it ceased to publish daily infection data altogether on Sunday. However, China CDC continues to publish them. This has made it hard to understand the real status of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Also Read | Xi Jinping's 1st remarks on Covid in China: Must feasibly protect people's lives

Last week, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is concerned regarding the evolving Covid-19 scenario in China and the increasing number of cases. “In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for ICU support,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The BF.7 variant has been reported to be the primary driver in the latest Covid-19 outbreak in China. It is not a new variant but a sub lineage of Omicron BA.5.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
china india covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus vaccine coronavirus lockdown united states japan malaysia + 7 more
china india covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus vaccine coronavirus lockdown united states japan malaysia + 6 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out