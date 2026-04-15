US natural gas falls for 5th straight session, hits lowest since Oct 2024

US natural gas futures ended lower for a fifth consecutive session, erasing earlier gains as traders weighed plunging oil prices against mixed weather outlooks. Traders may also have more readily unwound long positions as forecasts later in April show weeks of mild weather despite a slight cold shift.

The Henry Hub, a natural gas pipeline distribution hub, in Erath, Louisiana, US, on Monday, April 13, 2026. US natural gas futures ended down for the fourth consecutive session, erasing earlier gains as traders weighed forecasts for mild weather and a growing surplus of domestic stockpiles. (Bloomberg)