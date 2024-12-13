1 dead after plane crashes along Westchester highway, aviation gas spill reported

One person died after a small plane crashed on the highway in the northern suburbs of New York City Thursday night, December 12. The tragedy occurred moments after the pilot reported engine issues, according to officials. 1 dead after plane crashes along Westchester highway (Pixabay - representational image)

New York State Police reportedly said that at around 7 pm, the plane came down in the median of Interstate-684 near Exit 2 in Harrison near the Westchester County Airport. Two people were in the plane, one of whom was killed in the crash, cops said. It is unclear what the condition of the second occupant is.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot reported engine issues on the aircraft, a single-engine TECNAM P2008, just before he crashed, New York Post reported. The aircraft, which left Linden Airport in New Jersey around 6:09 pm, was scheduled to land at Westchester County Airport at 6:45 pm, as per flightradar24. The plane reached a peak altitude of 3,150 feet before it fell.

‘Our hearts are with the loved ones of those on board’

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York addressed the incident in a social media post. “I have been briefed on this incident. The highway has been closed in both directions as the @nyspolice conduct their investigation,” she wrote on X. “The crash also caused an aviation gas spill, which @NYSDEC is working rapidly to clean. Our hearts are with the loved ones of those on board.”

It has been reported that another pilot who was waiting to take off saw the small plane go down."I don't know if it'll help much but Execjet 818 we saw him looked like he went down there to the right past the netjets building behind it," the pilot was heard saying over Air Traffic Control audio, according to ABC7.

An FAA spokesperson has confirmed that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, along with police. There were major traffic delays after the crash, caused by the highway being closed in both directions. Cops have urged motorists to avoid the area. The exit for the airport is Exit 2.