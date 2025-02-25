29% rise in egg detentions as CBP targets illegal smuggling from Mexico

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reinforcing its effort to curb the illegal smuggling of raw eggs into the country, citing health risks and regulatory concerns. Due to concerns over diseases like HPAI, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is strictly enforcing the ban on raw egg imports. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“Importation of raw/fresh eggs into the United States is generally prohibited due to concerns about diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and Virulent Newcastle Disease (ND),” a CBP spokesperson told Newsweek.

“Travelers are prohibited to bring in fresh eggs, raw chicken, unprocessed avian products, and/or live birds into the United States. Travelers are encouraged to declare all agriculture products to CBP officers and Agriculture Specialists, failure to declare may lead to potential fines and penalties.”

US saw sharp increase in egg prices

Between October 2024 and February 2025, CBP reported a 29% rise in egg detentions at US ports of entry compared to the same period the previous year.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that egg prices are projected to rise another 20.3% in 2025.

Since January, CBP officials, particularly in the El Paso region, have intercepted over 90 individuals trying to transport raw eggs from Mexico into the U.S. CBP agriculture specialists have also issued 16 civil penalties, amounting to nearly $4,000, for smuggling attempts involving eggs and other prohibited agricultural goods.

The importation of raw eggs from Mexico is strictly forbidden due to the potential spread of diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and Virulent Newcastle Disease (ND).

CBP has emphasized that these restrictions are in place to safeguard the nation’s food supply and prevent outbreaks that could harm poultry populations.

“Nationally, we can report that there has been a 29% increase in eggs being detained at ports of entry this fiscal year (October 2024 to February 2025) when compared to the same time last fiscal year,” the CBP spokesperson added.

Notably, the average cost for a dozen large, grade-A eggs surged to $4.15 in December 2024—a 14% increase from the previous month. In some areas, prices have reached as high as $8 per dozen.