10 top US cities prepare for 55th LGBTQ+ Pride marches this June: Date, entry fees, nationwide events
The LGBTQ+ Pride march will occur this June in the US. The Pride Month celebrates queer joy despite its darker origins linked to the Stonewall riots.
The 55th LGBTQ+ Pride march will take place in the US this June, which is celebrated as Pride Month. The origin of LGBTQ+ Pride Month is linked to a darker period, but Pride marches, protests, and celebrations are held in many places to celebrate queer joy.
The first LGBTQ+ Pride march took place in June 1970, a year after New York City Police officers stormed the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, causing a six-day protest in the neighborhood.
The Stonewall riots were a landmark event for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, despite the fact that raids and related demonstrations and marches had been taking place for decades before.
10 American cities celebrating Pride Month in June
Take a closer look at Pride Month history and the ways that 10 major American cities are commemorating it this summer.
Here are a few of the US most popular Pride celebrations. All of these events revolve around rallies, live entertainment, parades, food, drink, and retail vendors, community resources, and family-friendly activities.
Also Read: North Carolina overnight mass shooting: 12 shot, 1 dead
Washington, D.C.
June 7-8
Free
Los Angeles, California
Saturday, June 8
Free
Boston, Massachusetts
Saturday, June 14
Free
Chicago, Illinois
June 21-22
$20 suggested donation
Houston, Texas
Saturday, June 28
Varying prices per age, VIP access
St. Louis, Missouri
June 28-29
$10 general admission
Denver, Colorado
June 28-29
Free
San Francisco, California
June 28-29
Free
Seattle, Washington
June 28-29
Free
New York City, New York
Sunday, June 29
Free
When was LGBTQ+ Pride Month created?
In 1999, the US federal government designated June as "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" under ex-President Bill Clinton.
After Barack Obama came into power, he changed the month's name to "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month" in 2009. Later, it was officially acknowledged as Pride Month.
Know about Stonewall Riots
Moreover, the Stonewall Riots, which took place on June 28, 1969, led a six-day rebellion for LGBTQ+ rights, despite the fact that the police had previously stormed Stonewall Inn and numerous others.
Demonstrators engaged in violent altercations with police, destroying windows and barricades and starting fires, despite the fact that no fatalities were reported as a result of the riotsdisruptions.