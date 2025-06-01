10 top US cities prepare for 55th LGBTQ+ Pride marches this June: Date, entry fees, nationwide events

The 55th LGBTQ+ Pride march will take place in the US this June, which is celebrated as Pride Month. The origin of LGBTQ+ Pride Month is linked to a darker period, but Pride marches, protests, and celebrations are held in many places to celebrate queer joy. The first LGBTQ+ Pride march took place in June 1970, a year after New York City Police officers stormed the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, causing a six-day protest in the neighborhood.(AP)

The Stonewall riots were a landmark event for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, despite the fact that raids and related demonstrations and marches had been taking place for decades before.

10 American cities celebrating Pride Month in June

Take a closer look at Pride Month history and the ways that 10 major American cities are commemorating it this summer.

Here are a few of the US most popular Pride celebrations. All of these events revolve around rallies, live entertainment, parades, food, drink, and retail vendors, community resources, and family-friendly activities.

Washington, D.C.

June 7-8

Free

Los Angeles, California

Saturday, June 8

Free

Boston, Massachusetts

Saturday, June 14

Free

Chicago, Illinois

June 21-22

$20 suggested donation

Houston, Texas

Saturday, June 28

Varying prices per age, VIP access

St. Louis, Missouri

June 28-29

$10 general admission

Denver, Colorado

June 28-29

Free

San Francisco, California

June 28-29

Free

Seattle, Washington

June 28-29

Free

New York City, New York

Sunday, June 29

Free

When was LGBTQ+ Pride Month created?

In 1999, the US federal government designated June as "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" under ex-President Bill Clinton.

After Barack Obama came into power, he changed the month's name to "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month" in 2009. Later, it was officially acknowledged as Pride Month.

Know about Stonewall Riots

Moreover, the Stonewall Riots, which took place on June 28, 1969, led a six-day rebellion for LGBTQ+ rights, despite the fact that the police had previously stormed Stonewall Inn and numerous others.

Demonstrators engaged in violent altercations with police, destroying windows and barricades and starting fires, despite the fact that no fatalities were reported as a result of the riotsdisruptions.