A Los Angeles mansion dating back to 1915 sold for $8.5m in 2024 after owner restored its Tiffany stained glass

The home at 55 Fremont Place stands in Fremont Place, a gated community beside Hancock Park in Los Angeles. Built in 1915 for oil producer Martin Henry Mosier, the Italian Renaissance style mansion was designed by architect John C. Austin. The property later became known as the former home of boxing champion Muhammad Ali. It sold on July 18, 2024, for $8.5 million, considerably below the asking price when it returned to the market in 2022. A local historical account documents the home's original owner, architect and later association with Ali. The property later became known as the former home of boxing champion Muhammad Ali. (Pexel - representational image)

Muhammad Ali and the mansion's later owners Muhammad Ali and his wife Veronica lived at the mansion from 1979 to 1986. Local residents later recalled his time in the neighborhood, where the boxing champion was a familiar presence. The 2024 auction description also claimed that the property had hosted Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and President Barack Obama. However, it did not provide dates or further details about these visits. These names come from the seller's promotional description rather than independently documented visitor records.

Fremont Place is a gated community of approximately 70 houses. The property listing places the mansion about five miles from downtown Los Angeles and 16 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Its location also puts it within convenient reach of Beverly Hills and Hollywood.

Michael Lawson, a retired attorney, and his wife Mattie McFadden-Lawson bought the property in 2001 for $2.5 million. They retained ownership until its 2024 sale. The auction listing described the house as measuring approximately 10,567 square feet and occupying 1.578 acres. It listed seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a third floor ballroom with a wet bar, a semicircular solarium, a swimming pool and a separate guest house measuring about 1,000 square feet. These are the specifications supplied in the auction marketing material, which advises prospective buyers to verify the details

Tiffany glass and original details The auction description highlighted a Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass panel and windows, antique French Empire crystal chandeliers, stone fireplaces, hand carved crown molding, wood paneling and imported Italian marble. The house also has hardwood and terracotta floors, oversized bay windows and arched doorways. The Tiffany glass is among the original decorative features that give the residence its historic character. The available property description does not establish that the windows underwent a separate restoration during the Lawsons' ownership.

Other architectural details include a wide stone entrance staircase, a pergola walkway, a semicircular solarium and a third floor ballroom. Together, these features reflect the scale and formal design of an early twentieth century Los Angeles estate.

Listing materials describe these features as original to the house, and they stayed in place through more than two decades of the Lawsons’ ownership. For a buyer in this part of the market, details like that are the difference between a big house and a historic one.