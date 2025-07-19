Al Fresco chicken sausage recall: Here’s why over 24K pounds pulled from stores

Over 24,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage have been recalled by Kayem Foods. The company issued the recall after it received reports from consumers regarding the presence of plastic pieces in the food item. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a notice that the product was shipped to retailers nationwide. The recalled chicken sausages had an expiry date of October 1, 2025.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Also read: Are 1.7 million Texans facing threat of losing health coverage? Here's what we know

Which products did Kayem Foods mention?

The recalled item in question is Kayem Foods’ 11-oz. vacuum-packed “All Natural Al Fresco Chicken Sausage Sweet Apple with Vermont Made Syrup.” The affected products have a lot code of “179” and an establishment number of “P-7839” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection, as per the FSIS.

“The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received three consumer complaints reporting white pieces of plastic in the chicken sausage products,” the notice read. The sausages had an expiry date of October 1, 2025, printed on the package label.

The agency noted that no confirmed reports of injuries were recorded due to the consumption of these products. It advised individuals concerned about any injuries to contact a healthcare provider.

Also read: Power Stick deodorant recall: Why thousands of units sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon have been recalled

What to do in case of buying recalled sausages?

The agency also reiterated its concern that some products may be in refrigerators or freezers. It asked consumers who had the sausages not to consume them. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the notice said.

Consumers with questions about the product recall can contact Joellen West of Kayem Foods Inc. at jwest@kayem.com or 617-889-1600, extension 247. The news of the recall follows issues with other food items, such as Hartford Bakery Inc. recalling a bread product due to undeclared allergens.

FAQs

What brand of sausage was recalled?

Kayem Foods’ 11-oz. vacuum-packed “All Natural Al Fresco Chicken Sausage Sweet Apple with Vermont Made Syrup” has been recalled.

Is chicken sausage safe to eat?

Yes, it is generally safe to eat chicken sausages.

What is the massive chicken recall?

Over 10 million pounds of poultry and meat produced by BrucePac were recalled in October 2024 over reports of Listeria contamination.