American singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for ‘honouring my saviour Jesus Christ’

Mary Millben praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring her “saviour” Jesus Christ. Known for her admiration for the Indian leader, the 42-year-old American singer took to social media Tuesday to exchange Christmas greetings with him. Mary Millben praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring Jesus Christ(X)

American singer Mary Millben hails PM Modi, exchanges Christmas greetings

Millben, who has performed for four consecutive US Presidents—George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden, lauded PM Modi for honouring Jesus Christ at a Christmas event hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi.

“Bless you, @PMOIndia. Jesus Christ is the greatest gift and example of love. Thank you #PMModi for honoring my Savior Jesus Christ publicly at the @IndianBishops Christmas Celebration,” Millben wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Referring to the prime minister's Christmas greeting, “The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger,” Millben added, “Your words touched me.”

The international singer concluded her tweet by extending her Christmas wishes to Indians. “Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters in #India,” she wrote.

This is not the first time that Millben has praised PM Modi. She previously described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a “true act of democracy,” commending him for providing “refuge” to persecuted religious minorities.

Millben, who first met the prime minister last year in June during his trip to the United States, performed the Indian national anthem at Washington D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Building. She captured significant media attention by touching PM Modi's feet after the end of her performance as a mark of respect.

During Monday's event at the headquarters of the Catholic Church, the prime minister condemned the terror attack at the Christmas Market in Germany, highlighting Jesus Christ's teachings of love and humanity.