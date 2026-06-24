Angie Báez: JPMorgan Chase earnings in focus after being fired from job for emptying Knicks trashcan, stealing it

Angie Báez, who worked for JPMorgan Chase, went viral after videos showed her emptying the Knicks trashcan onto a New York street, before stealing it. The incident took place during the Knicks Championship parade, and New York Post identified the 40-year-old. Angie Báez was caught on camera emptying a Knicks trashcan onto the street and then taking it. (X/@MattWallace888)

Báez, who was seen in Knicks gear herself, had emptied the contents of the limited-edition blue-and-orange trashcan before she made off with it. Now, Báez's earnings and salary at JPMorgan Chase have come into focus after the company parted ways with her. A spokesperson told the publication “This employee is no longer with the company.”

Angie Báez: JPMorgan Chase earning, net worth in focus As such, Báez's net worth is not a matter of public record. While her earnings are also not publicly disclosed, Jon Najarian, a market expert and options strategist, guessed at how much she could be making, based off of Glassdoor data.

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Najarian on X shared that Báez was likely to be making between $250,000 and $350,000 in total compensation from her JPMorgan Chase job. This would include the base salary, bonus, and equity.

“Angie Báez was likely making around $250K–$350K+ in total annual compensation (base + bonus + equity) as an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase in New York," he wrote.