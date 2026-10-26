Anthony Rivers III, 15-year-old, charged in Tallahassee FAMU stadium shooting that injured 11 people: All on charges against him

A 15-year-old in Tallahassee has been arrested following a mass shooting incident that resulted in injuries to 12 people, comprising six minors, in the vicinity of Bragg Memorial Stadium during Florida A&M University's homecoming weekend. A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged after a shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium during Florida A&M University's homecoming weekend injured 12 people, including six minors. (Image for representation/AFP)

Authorities have identified the teen as Anthony Rivers III, who is being charged with 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of unlawful firearm possession by a juvenile delinquent.

The incident resulted in gunshot wounds sustained by 11 people, while another person incurred an ankle injury during evacuation from the gunfire.

Tallahassee Police Department issues statement According to a statement by the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD), the charges were initiated following consultation with the State Attorney's Office.

The shooting incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, in the vicinity of Perry and Manatee streets, located directly behind FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Based on initial investigative findings, law enforcement officials report that a physical altercation erupted immediately preceding the gunfire. Detectives have determined that the occurrence resulted from a disagreement among acquainted parties.

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Tallahassee FAMU stadium shooting: Was it a targeted shooting? The Tallahassee Police Department said that none of the six victims, several of whom are juveniles, appear to have been deliberate targets of the shooting.

"What should have been a weekend of celebration in our community instead became a night of fear and violence for the victims and their families," Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said in a press conference. "While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over. We remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and getting answers for every family impacted by this tragedy."

Investigation continues While an arrest has been secured, the investigation continues to remain open and ongoing, with the possibility of further arrests, according to law enforcement officials. Investigators are actively pursuing additional leads, examining evidence, and working to determine the complete circumstances of the incident.

Individuals possessing relevant information are urged to reach out to TPD's tip line at 850-891-4610.