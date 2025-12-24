Barron Trump makes his big-screen debut in upcoming documentary | Watch

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest son, was spotted on two occasions in the trailer for his mother Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary – MELANIA. Barron, 19, first appears at the 43-second mark of the 1-minute, 7-second trailer. The scene shows Melania, with a smile on her face, looking up at her son during Trump’s second inauguration celebration. Barron Trump makes his big-screen debut in upcoming documentary AP/PTI(AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

Barron is seen in the scene embracing Melania. He dons a navy blue suit and tie, accompanied by an American flag pin on his lapel.

Other politicians and family members also feature in the scene, turning to smile at the mother-son pair. Those spotted include Usha Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Kristi Noem.

Barron’s second appearance comes six seconds later, where he is seen waving to the crowd at his father's indoor inauguration parade held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This happened after he got a special mention from President Trump. As Barron raises his hand in greeting, MAGA supporters gathered at the venue erupt in loud cheers.

Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary

Brett Ratner’s upcoming film, MELANIA, is his first directorial project since 2014’s Hercules. He has also produced 2017’s The Lego Ninjago Movie and 2019’s Georgetown, among other films.

MELANIA chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, according to Amazon.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” Melania said about the documentary. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

MELANIA, from Amazon MGM Studios in association with Muse Films, New Element Media, and Ratpac Entertainment, is not only directed by Ratner – he also produced alongside Fernando Sulichin, Marc Beckman, and Melania.