Before suing Elon Musk, Ashley St Clair was entangled in custody battle with mystery man: Report

Elon Musk’s alleged baby mama, Ashley St Clair, is believed to be a mother of two children. Although she claims to have given birth to the billionaire’s alleged 13th child, the 26-year-old influencer is also a mother to her first son, Sebastian. Even though his father’s identity is still under wraps, the conservative author’s recent skyrocketing popularity has now shed light on the other custody battle she was potentially embroiled in with the mystery man who is Sebastian’s father. Ashley St Clair has sued Elon Musk for sole custody of an infant child they reportedly share.

Ashley St Clair reportedly battling for her other son's sole custody against mystery man

Earlier this week, attorneys for St Clair requested that the 53-year-old tech titan appear at the New York County Courthouse on May 29, per a court filing obtained by PEOPLE. Ashley sued the Tesla chief, seeking sole custody of Musk’s alleged 13th child.

An even newer report revealed on Friday (US time) that St Clair is also entangled in a legal tussle with her other kid’s father in a case titled, “Anonymous v Anonymous.” According to InTouchWeekly, the plaintiff of a 2024 case appears to be the conservative influencer.

Documents filed on May 1, 2024, in the New York Supreme Court show that the “plaintiff” in the yesteryear legal battle has the same lawyer as the lawyer representing Ashley against Elon Musk. The “defendant,” believed to be Sebastian’s father, was listed “anonymous” in the case as an influential New York law firm representing the individual. The case was ultimately disposed of in November last year.

Ashley St Clair sued Elon Musk on February 21 for sole custody of infant son

As per Ashley’s narrative, she and Elon got sexually involved in St Barths in January last year. She reportedly conceived her and the tech mogul’s baby during that time, subsequently giving birth in September 2024.

Official filings name the kid " R.S.C. ", further establishing that Musk has met the baby only three times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing. Ashley also contended that the DOGE leader “has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.” St Clair even included a picture of Elon with the baby from one of his visits.

New York Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey H Pearlman will oversee the case. It has yet to be revealed whether Musk will be ordered to pay for child support to St Clair. “Despite requests, Mr Musk has still not accepted service of the motion papers via his alleged attorneys, which is easy enough to do,” Karen B Rosenthal, an attorney for Ashley, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“As a result of avoiding personal service, he has prolonged the litigation and caused unnecessary distress. It should be noted that no attorney has opted in to the NYSCEF system claiming they represent Mr. Musk,” she added. “We don’t have anyone we can properly speak with. It's unnecessary gamesmanship when there’s an infant involved.”