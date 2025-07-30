Brooke Hogan reveals why she stepped away from her father, Hulk’s will

Just days after the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, his daughter Brooke Hogan has a message about their relationship. After Hulk Hogan's passing, Brooke Hogan expresses her enduring love for him, clarifying her will exclusion was a protective choice, not due to family conflict.(AFP)

Brooke, now a mother of two, had reportedly asked to be taken out of her father’s will back in 2023. TMZ reported this wasn’t due to family tension or a falling out, but rather self-protection. Sources close to the Hogan family said Brooke stepped away because “she didn’t trust anyone around him and didn’t want to get dragged into a mess over money when the time came.”

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins,” Brooke wrote on an Instagram post, before adding, “His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments.”

Brooke Hogan reflects on her bond with Hulk Hogan

While she has officially been excluded from the inheritance, Brooke is still expected to receive a small amount from a life insurance trust,

“We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens,” Brooke added.

“When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Though she didn’t attend her father’s 2023 wedding to Sky Daily, Brooke clarified there was no dramatic rift. “My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know or understand.” She explained.

“Everything started getting covered in a thick veil,” she said. “It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through.”

“His hugs were my home. Wrapping my arms around him always made me feel like his little girl — even as I grew up,” she said, and added, “I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”