Chelan, Washington wildfire: Firefighters respond to blaze off Apple Acres Road and Antoine Creek Road

A wildfire has been reported in Chelan, Washington, with firefighters responding to the scene off Apple Acres Road and Antoine Creek Road in Chelan County, according to a Facebook post by Washington State Fire Wire. Meanwhile, Civil authorities have issued a fire warning for Chelan starting at 8:01 pm and ending at 9:01 pm, according to an X post. Chelan, Washington wildfire: Firefighters responding to blaze off Apple Acres Road and Antoine Creek Road (Pixabay - representational image)

What we know

“The Civil Authorities have issued a Fire Warning for Chelan, WA beginning at 8:01 pm and ending at 9:01 pm. Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for All of Antoine Creek Rd, Chelan.. The area affected is All of Antoine Creek Rd, Chelan..Repeat Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for All of Antoine Creek Rd, Chelan.. The area affected is All of Antoine Creek Rd, Chelan.. You will be kept advised as conditions change. Please monitor local radio stations and Chelan County Emergency Management Face book for updates,” the post by WJON IP Radio reads.

The account shared in another post, “Chelan County Sheriff WILDFIRE WARNING, Level 2 Evacuation Advisory in the east side of highway 97 to Wells Dam entrance, the east side of highway 97 to Wells Dam entrance. Roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed. For updates check Local Radio/TV or the Chelan County Emergency Management Website and Face book. Chelan County Sheriff WILDFIRE WARNING, Level 2 Evacuation Advisory in the east side of highway 97 to Wells Dam entrance, the east side of highway 97 to Wells Dam entrance. Roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed.”

One X post confirmed that air and ground units are “operating at the 50+ acre #AppleAcresFire in Chelan”. The X user, Johnny Gemini, who shared this information also shared multiple updates in the comment section.

Chelan Fire and Rescue also shared an update on Facebook, saying, “Please Yield To Emergency Vehicle”.