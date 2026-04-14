Chelsea Manning and Hari Nef arrested at NYC protest over US arms sale to Israel, ‘the cruelties of…’

Political whistleblower Chelsea Manning and actress Hari Nef were among the over 100 protestors detained during a demonstration that called for Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to oppose the sale of U.S. weapons to the Israeli military, according to a press release from the organization. Chelsea Manning, center, is arrested by police as protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace block traffic during a demonstration outside the New York office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, calling for an end to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran and opposing U.S. weapons support on Monday, April 13, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) (AP)

The protest, organized by the New York City chapter of the advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace, took place on April 13 and caused traffic disruptions outside the senators’ offices, attracting more than 300 participants, including Hacks star Hannah Einbinder. The demonstration arises as Israel faces increasing criticism from several Americans in light of the military operation and humanitarian crisis taking place in Gaza. A recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that 60 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of Israel, a rise from 42 percent in 2022.

The demonstrators assembled to encourage Schumer and Gillibrand to support a Joint Resolution of Disapproval aimed at halting the sale of approximately $658.8 million in U.S. arms to the Israeli military, in light of the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon.

Also Read: Who is Annika Albrecht? New Eric Swalwell victim breaks silence for first time, ‘It was terrifying…’

Here's what Schumer said In February, Schumer stated that one of his primary responsibilities as Senate minority leader was to “fight for aid to Israel.” Last June, both Schumer and Gillibrand voted in favor of continuing U.S. arms sales to Israel.

“Just before a likely Senate vote to block weapons to the Israeli government, the NYPD arrested more than 100 New Yorkers at the offices of Senators Schumer and Gillibrand,” Jewish Voice for Peace stated in a statement on social media. “The US-Israel war machine is threatening the lives of millions across Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, while millions in the US can’t access healthcare and SNAP benefits.”

“Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have the power to help stop this endless funding for war and genocide. It’s time they listen to their constituents and vote to stop arming Israel,” the organization added.

After security personnel prevented demonstrators from entering the building, the protesters relocated outside and obstructed traffic, chanting “fund people, not bombs,” while police apprehended them and transported detainees on three buses.

The protest centered on resolutions proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, which could impede over $600 million in U.S. arms sales to Israel. While similar initiatives introduced by Sanders have not succeeded, his latest attempt during the summer garnered support from more than half of Senate Democrats, reflecting growing concerns regarding hunger and humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Notably, Schumer and Gillibrand did not endorse these measures.

Chelsea Manning says ‘cruelties of war are not inevitable’ In a statement to Newsweek, Manning — who was formerly convicted of breaching the Espionage Act by leaking diplomatic and military documents to WikiLeaks — asserted that "the cruelties of war are not inevitable."

“Our actions matter in shaping the course of history,” she said. “Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have repeatedly supported weapons sales to Israel that are being used to commit atrocities across Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran. We call on Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to follow the will of New Yorkers and vote to block weapons and bulldozer sales to Israel.”