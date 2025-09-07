Chemical spill at LG Michigan plant: 15 people hospitalized

Fifteen people were hospitalized after a chemical spill at the LG Energy Solution plant in Holland, Michigan, on Saturday. The incident took place at 875 E 48th Street, the Holland Fire Department confirmed in a statement. Authorities said LG Energy Solution is cooperating fully in the matter. (LG Energy Solution)

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed a chemical spill within the facility. Emergency responders initiated hazardous materials protocols, secured the scene, and ensured the safety of employees and surrounding areas,” they said.

Holland Fire Department shares update

The Holland Fire Department stated that the injured had been shifted to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment stemming from the incident. They noted that no life-threatening injuries have been reported as of now.

The chemical spill was contained on site, and specialized teams then conducted cleanup operations to ensure that the facility was safe and secure, they shared. At no point was there any threat to public outside the immediate area of the facility, authorities also noted.

Graafschap Fire Department, American Medical Response, the Holland Police Department, and Ottawa County Central Dispatch all assisted in the operations, and the Holland Fire Department noted that their ‘support and coordination were critical in ensuring an efficient and effective response to this incident.’

“LG Energy Solutions is cooperating fully with emergency services and environmental safety officials,” they also said.

Prior to the confirmation from the Holland Fire Department, several X handles had shared reports of the chemical spill.

Reports of spill spark worries

People expressed concern on these posts shared on social media. “Hope they make it,” said one person on X. Another commented, “Safety audits are needed daily at this point”. Yet another person said, “Pray for Michigan.”

Several people also sent their prayers after reports of the spill began to do the rounds online.